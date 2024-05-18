Disruption expected to continue between Uckfield and Crowborough after signalling fault

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Service disruptions are expected to continue between Uckfield and Crowborough today (May 18), after a signalling fault yesterday.

The continuing effects of the fault, which has reoccurred after being fixed yesterday, means there are no trains set to run between Crowborough and Uckfield today until 3pm. As a result, trains running between London Bridge and Uckfield will stop at Crowborough, Buxted and Crowborough will not be served at all.

Customers travelling between the two stops may need to use an alternative route, which could take up to half an hour longer. Fortunately, they are free to use their ticket on any reasonable Southern or Thameslink route, any reasonable London Underground route, Southeastern services on routes between Tunbridge Wells, Tonbridge, and London – with the exception of high-speed services, and Brighton & Hove Buses between Tunbridge Wells, Crowborough town centre, Uckfield and Lew. The tickets re also valid on the following Compass Bus routes: 31 / 31A / 31B between Uckfield and Haywards Heath.

A Southern Rail spokesperson said replacement bus services have been requested to service customers between Crowborough, Buxted, and Uckfield, but these are in limited supply and wait times could be long.

Explaining the signalling fault, a spokesperson for Southern Railway said: “This part of the network uses track circuits to detect the position of trains. These are electrical systems which monitor whether a train is on a section of track. They operate as part of the signalling system, which is designed to be "fail safe".

“When a track circuit fails, the signalling system will interpret this as a train remaining in place, even though there may not be a train present at all, or the previous service may have long since left the area.

“As a result, further trains cannot be automatically allowed onto the relevant section of track. Train drivers will be stopped by red signals on approach. They will then get verbal permission from the signaller so that they can proceed, and will run at a heavily-reduced speed as far as the next signal. This is so that the drivers will stop safely if they see anything ahead of them.

“In some areas, the sections between signals can be several miles long, so this can result in delays building up. Even with shorter sections of track affected, there would still be a delay of at least a few minutes to each journey.