3 . Keep dogs indoors or on a lead during Easter egg hunts

A time to be extra vigilant is during easter egg hunts. Whilst you should encourage dogs to run and play in the garden, an Easter egg hunt is one garden activity they should sit out on. As we know, dogs have an incredible sense of smell, so it wouldn't take them long to sniff out any hidden chocolate, most likely beating the kids to it. Once your Easter egg hunt is over, it is a good idea to double-check your garden for any forgotten chocolate before you allow your dog to freely roam the garden unsupervised. If you want to involve your dog in the Easter games, a bonus tip from Dr Linda is to give your pup their own Easter egg hunt once the chocolate equivalent is over. She said: "Hide some of your dog's favourite treats around the garden once the chocolate hunt is over and let them sniff them out. Not only is this one way to stop them from feeling left out, but it is a great source of mental stimulation that can help control stress and curb unwanted behaviours." Photo: pasja1000 from Pixabay