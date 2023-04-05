Dog Friendly Sussex: Expert tips on how to keep your pets safe this Easter, including avoiding chocolate and hot cross buns
With Easter just around the corner, many of us will be spending time with family and indulging in lots of chocolate – but it’s important dog owners are aware of the risks that this time can pose to our four-legged friends.
Without the right supervision and guidance, Easter can be a particularly dangerous time for pets.
While avoiding chocolate is maybe a rule that all dog owners know, there could be dangers from unexpected sources that you need to know about.
Dr Linda Simon, an in-house Veterinary surgeon at Pooch & Mutt, has shared her expert advice on how to keep your dogs safe, while Forbes pet insurance experts have provided their own tips to avoid having to take out a hefty insurance claim this Easter!
See below to find out how you can keep your dog safe this Easter weekend.
With Easter fast approaching, many of us will spend time with loved ones, indulge in chocolate and enjoy Springtime activities. However, this can be a particularly dangerous time for pets, and owners must be cautious as it poses a risk to their health and well-being, even from unexpected sources Photo: Caity from Pixabay
2. Keep chocolate hidden away
Chocolate, especially dark chocolate and cocoa powder, can be dangerous for all pets even in very small quantities. Dogs are particularly susceptible to poisoning due to a chemical called theobromine, which is found naturally in cocoa beans. Theobromine takes a long time to be broken down inside a dog’s digestive system, which means that even a tiny amount of chocolate can result in toxic levels, especially for smaller dogs and puppies. In the unfortunate event that your dog does eat chocolate, Dr Linda said it’s important to take them to your veterinary clinic, where they will advise and act upon the next steps. Photo: congerdesign from Pixabay
3. Keep dogs indoors or on a lead during Easter egg hunts
A time to be extra vigilant is during easter egg hunts. Whilst you should encourage dogs to run and play in the garden, an Easter egg hunt is one garden activity they should sit out on. As we know, dogs have an incredible sense of smell, so it wouldn't take them long to sniff out any hidden chocolate, most likely beating the kids to it. Once your Easter egg hunt is over, it is a good idea to double-check your garden for any forgotten chocolate before you allow your dog to freely roam the garden unsupervised. If you want to involve your dog in the Easter games, a bonus tip from Dr Linda is to give your pup their own Easter egg hunt once the chocolate equivalent is over. She said: "Hide some of your dog's favourite treats around the garden once the chocolate hunt is over and let them sniff them out. Not only is this one way to stop them from feeling left out, but it is a great source of mental stimulation that can help control stress and curb unwanted behaviours." Photo: pasja1000 from Pixabay
4. Avoid hot cross buns
Another Easter food that is dangerous to dogs is hot cross buns - due to the raisins, currents and sultanas. Dogs cannot eat these dried fruits - or grapes - and can suffer severe kidney failure, which may be fatal, from ingesting just a small amount. Photo: UGC