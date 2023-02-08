These rescue dogs at Paws and Whiskers Sussex are looking for loving homes. Could one of them be the perfect match for you?
There are so many breeds to choose from when considering welcoming a new furry friend into your home, so why not try opting for a rescue dog?
Paws and Whiskers Sussex is a foster-based rescue, which means all of its dogs are cared for and assessed in a comfortable environment – however, each of these pups are hoping to find their forever homes.
If you are interested in adopting one of them, visit the rescue’s website or Facebook page and complete an application form.
All information and photos come from Paws and Whiskers Sussex and its network of foster carers.
1. Bonnie - two years old
Bonnie has been described by her foster as a sweet girl with a gentle soul. Her happy place is on a quiet walk with hardly anyone around where she can run freely through fields and explore. She may be happiest somewhere quiet with a lot of land, for example in the countryside or on a farm, where she can burn off a lot of her energy. She can live with dogs but cannot live with children or cats.
Photo: Paws and Whiskers Sussex
2. Franny - nine months old
Franny began her time in foster rather timid but is slowly coming out of her shell. She enjoys tummy rubs, fluffy toys and is becoming more confident on walks. Strange noises are still a bit scary for her but this will improve with time and patience. At home, Franny tries to get the resident cat to play with her so she could be homed with a confident feline. She can live with calm children over 12 and other dogs.
Photo: Paws and Whiskers Sussex
3. Maple - one year, four months old
Maple is described as a lovely dog who will make someone a really loving pet. In foster, she enjoys the company of two senior dogs and will happily sleep and play with them. Maple has a few anxieties including load noises, sudden movements and men. She is very worried by new people and often hides when meeting for the first time. With patience and commitment, Maple can grow in confidence and be a loyal companion for life. She can live with other dogs and a confident cat, but cannot live with children.
Photo: Paws and Whiskers Sussex
4. Twinkle - nine months old
Twinkle is a loving and lovable girl who has bursts of puppy energy followed swiftly by curling up on the sofa for a cuddle. Having been dumped as a puppy, Twinkle has missed out on vital socialisation which has resulted in reactivity when seeing other dogs. She does however get along nicely with the dogs, so can be homed with another canine companion. She can also live with cats and children over 12 years old.
Photo: Paws and Whiskers Sussex