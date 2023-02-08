3 . Maple - one year, four months old

Maple is described as a lovely dog who will make someone a really loving pet. In foster, she enjoys the company of two senior dogs and will happily sleep and play with them. Maple has a few anxieties including load noises, sudden movements and men. She is very worried by new people and often hides when meeting for the first time. With patience and commitment, Maple can grow in confidence and be a loyal companion for life. She can live with other dogs and a confident cat, but cannot live with children.

Photo: Paws and Whiskers Sussex