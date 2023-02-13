Nearly half of dog owners would shun a date this Valentine’s Day in favour of a night in with the dog, new research shows.

The research, released by The Kennel Club ahead of Valentine’s Day, revealed that 48 per cent of owners would choose to forego any potential romance in favour of cuddling up on the couch with their canine companion.

Dog owners who are coupled-up are no different in showing a preference for their pets, with 42 per cent revealing they spend more time with their dog than their partner, while 71 per cent of owners say that their dog is their ‘go to’ for a cuddle and affection.

Additionally, budding relationships with dog owners could also be put at risk as half state they wouldn’t date someone their dog didn’t like, while more than half (59 per cent) admit they wouldn’t be in a relationship with someone who didn’t like dogs.

Nearly half of dog owners would shun a date this Valentine’s Day in favour of a night in with the dog, new research shows. Photo: Rebecca Scholz from Pixabay

And it’s not only love interests that face rejection, as more than two in five confess they would rather spend Valentine’s Day with their dog than anyone else at all, including friends.

Nearly two-thirds of owners (60 per cent) also claim that not only does their dog understand them better than most people, but that they find more comfort in their canines than humans – underlining the unbreakable bond between dogs and owners.

Bill Lambert, spokesperson for The Kennel Club, said: "It's well-known that dogs provide unconditional love and unwavering companionship so perhaps it is no surprise we prefer to spend quality time with our reliable best friends, compared with the uncertainty of meeting a potential partner.

“However, just like any successful relationship, a dog requires long-term commitment and compromise and, with over 200 different dog breeds in the UK with varying needs, traits and personalities, the search for ‘the one’ requires plenty of dedication and patience.”

There are many dogs available for rehoming who are looking to find a loving home in time for Valentine’s day.

Take a look here and here to see just a few in Sussex who are currently seeking a new family.

