Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The resident said they saw the dog on the ledge at The Chatsworth Hotel in Grand Parade on Tuesday, August 2.

A spokesperson from the hotel said: “We’re a pet-friendly hotel but we have little control over what guests do in their bedrooms.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Incidentally, this is a balcony not a ledge.”

The dog on the ledge of the hotel

From the images it appears the dog is beyond the railing of the balcony and is on the ledge.