New mini golf course opens on Eastbourne Pier

ORB Mini Golf opened on Saturday, July 30, after owner Ed Saunders decided to set up the attraction because of his daughter.

When talking about the reason why he chose mini golf as his next business venture, Mr Saunders said: “Well and truly it was my daughter. She loves mini golf, loves playing it.”

The Hailsham father said he was also inspired after taking his daughter Evie to a mini golf course in Brighton.

Mr Saunders explained that he chose to open the venue on the pier due to the amount of visitors it attracts.

He added: “There are a lot of people visiting the pier now coronavirus and stuff isn’t in the headlines and from going to the pier myself and seeing the amount of footfall that was on it, it is one of the best locations.

“It all kind of made sense.

“I am really excited. I hope it brings something for people to do in Eastbourne.”

Mr Saunders, who has lived in Hailsham for 14 years, said visitors are ‘really happy’ with the course and have been ‘blown away’.

As it is a neon course, Mr Saunders said he is also planning to host sensory sessions in the venue.

The course currently has glow-in-the-dark artwork and pyramids.

To go on the nine-hole course it is £8 per person – although tickets for children who are five and under are £5.

A family ticket for four is £28.

Mr Saunders has asked the Herald to not photograph the course as to keep it a secret.

1. ORB Mini Golf on Eastbourne Pier ORB Mini Golf on Eastbourne Pier Photo: Staff Photo Sales

2. ORB Mini Golf on Eastbourne Pier ORB Mini Golf on Eastbourne Pier Photo: Staff Photo Sales

3. ORB Mini Golf on Eastbourne Pier ORB Mini Golf on Eastbourne Pier Photo: Staff Photo Sales

4. ORB Mini Golf on Eastbourne Pier ORB Mini Golf on Eastbourne Pier Photo: Staff Photo Sales