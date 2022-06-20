4. Jonathan

Jonathan is an endearing, five-year-old Crossbreed with a lot of love to give. He is deaf, but Dogs Trust Shoreham said it does not let it stop him from living life to its fullest. The intelligent chap has learnt a lot of skills through sign language, so his potential adopters should ensure to continue this once he is home. Despite being hearing-impaired, Jonathan is seeking a quieter home setup, where there isn't too much going on around him, and with no other pets. He very much thrives on routine and would love to find an adult-only family who can offer him some stability.

Photo: Dogs Trust Shoreham