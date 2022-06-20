See below for more information about the dogs at Dogs Trust Shoreham who are up for adoption.
If you think you could offer any of them a home, visit the centre's rehoming page.
1. Freddie
Freddie is a charismatic five-year-old with a complex, yet loveable character. He would love to find a family who will not expect too much from him, and understand that he prefers playing fun games, settling in your company or participating in his training rather than receiving lots of fuss and affection. Freddie needs to be the only pet, in an adult-only household where there are no visiting children. He will need a minimum of two family members at home and requires a secure garden of his own.
Photo: Dogs Trust Shoreham
2. Dom
Dom is a young Lurcher who is full of beans. Active both physically and mentally, he is a fun and clever boy who will appreciate lots of opportunities to express his energy. He will need to be the only pet, in an adult-only household without any visiting children, and would like for his owners to always be around at home to keep him company.
Photo: Dogs Trust Shoreham
3. Twitch
Twitch is an adorable young Staffie cross with lots of excitable energy. She is lots of fun to be around and enjoys a game with her toys, gentle fusses and investigating all the sights and smells on her walks. However, she also has a sensitive side and tends to show off her true, playful and loving character once she's more familiar with you. Twitch needs to be the only pet, living in a home where the youngest members of her family, and any visitors are aged at least 16. A garden of her own is essential.
Photo: Dogs Trust Shoreham
4. Jonathan
Jonathan is an endearing, five-year-old Crossbreed with a lot of love to give. He is deaf, but Dogs Trust Shoreham said it does not let it stop him from living life to its fullest. The intelligent chap has learnt a lot of skills through sign language, so his potential adopters should ensure to continue this once he is home. Despite being hearing-impaired, Jonathan is seeking a quieter home setup, where there isn't too much going on around him, and with no other pets. He very much thrives on routine and would love to find an adult-only family who can offer him some stability.
Photo: Dogs Trust Shoreham