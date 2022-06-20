The active-natured Patterdale-cross enjoys any activity that keeps his busy brain stimulated, whether that is engaging in fun training, using his nose when participating in scent games or solving a food-puzzle.

A family who are just as enthusiastic about his training as he is will be perfect as he requires plenty of input from his humans owing to a lack in confidence and a sensitive side to his character.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Getting to know new people is one of part of life that Peppy tends to find overwhelming, so building up his friendship will take some patience, a gentle approach and lots of tasty treats. Potential adopters will need to make multiple visits to the Shoreham centre to get to know him before taking him home.

Peppy, a Patterdale-cross at Dogs Trust Shoreham, is looking for a new home.

After you have earned his trust, he will become more and more affectionate, relishing every second that he has by your side.

Peppy requires adult-only people pals and will need to live with a minimum of two family members, so that there is always someone nearby to keep him company.

His dream come true would be to lead a peaceful lifestyle, living in a home that is situated in a quieter area. He would also like his own private space in the house to relax in and a garden to call his own.

Although he would benefit from building up his social skills with a regular canine chum to walk with, Peppy will need to be the only pet at home.

Dogs Trust Shoreham is situated in Brighton Road, Shoreham, BN43 5LT.

For more information about Peppy, or to find out about the other dogs at the Shoreham Rehoming Centre, visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming or call 0303 003 0000.