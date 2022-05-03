Despite his age, the endearing ten-year-old still has much love to give and would like to find a home with patient, understanding and dedicated adopters who could support him with his training.

While he appreciates the quieter side of life, Sully is very much a playful dog and still has plenty of energy to enjoy a game of fetch with his favourite friends or exploring on long, scent-filled walks.

He also enjoys learning new things and is always keen to show off his tricks in return of tasty treats— Dogs Trust Shoreham said watching him do his 'slow-mo spin' is bound to melt your heart.

Sully, a senior lurcher at Dogs Trust Shoreham, is looking for a new home.

Sully dreams of leading a calm and peaceful lifestyle, living in a home that is situated away from the hustle and bustle of busy neighbourhoods, town centres or loud roads.

He requires a garden of his own and will need to live as the only pet at home.

Much more at ease while walking in quieter areas, Sully prefers to keep to himself rather than interact with other dogs and can be apprehensive when they approach too closely.

Owing to his sensitive character, Sully is overwhelmed in the presence of children and finds alone-time unsettling. He must live in an adult-only household, with multiple family members so that there is always someone around to keep him company.

Sully with a member of staff at Dogs Trust Shoreham.

It will take some patience, a gentle approach and plenty of tasty treats but once you have earned Sully's trust, he will be the most loving and loyal best friend.

If you think you could give Sully the forever home he deserves, or would like to know more about any of the dogs at Dogs Trust Shoreham, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming