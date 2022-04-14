The exciting new event takes place on Saturday, May 28 - Sunday, May 29 and will celebrate everything we love about our four-legged friends.

Devised by real dog lovers and presented by MARS Petcare, Goodwoof will feature a fantastic line-up of activities to entertain dogs and their human companions.

International Disc Dog champion and coach Adrian Stocia will make his debut in Britain showcasing spectacular skills in distance and freestyle frisbee, while participants will go head-to-head in Canisports and Flyball.

The first-ever Goodwoof is taking place this year, celebrating everything we love about dogs. Picture by Alex Benwell.

Supreme showmanship will be in abundance with a selection of activities including Heelwork to Music and the 'ball-herding bonanza' that is Treiball. Gravity-defying Barkour will see canine partnerships navigate a course designed by a Mission Impossible stunt coordinator.

With Goodwood’s varied terrain, working dogs will bring intelligence and impressive skills British Champion and youngest One Man and His Dog winner Erin McNaught alongside Ricky Hutchinson feature as internationally recognised champions taking part in the Sheepdog Trials.

An array of sporting disciplines are available to dip into, and the Have-a-Go arena will offer something to suit every dog’s energy level.

Each year the event will focus on exceptional breeds and honour heroes from history; working with the Spaniel for the inaugural event - a breed that aligns closely with the heritage of the estate - all owners of the breed attending the event are invited to enter their spaniel in the largest breed get-together of its kind.

A dog-first mindset will be evident at Goodwoof, with a wealth of canine content to celebrate the many ways in which dogs enhance all our lives.

Care of title sponsor MARS Petcare, bespoke MOTs, will offer an exact science utilising visionary equipment unlike anything ever seen before leaving pet owners with a tailor-made programme to support nutrition, optimum weight, and exercise.

The biggest names in art and design will also come together for Barkitecture presented by Mastercard UK, featuring famous names such as Jony Ive and Marc Newson, alongside Rogers Stirk Harbour and Partners. Snoopy will come to Goodwoof, with a magical collection on display brought to life by Peanuts and the Shultz Museum.

Organisers of Goodwoof said this will be great celebration of the do, encompassing a feast of family friendly fun, equally suited to those with a dog and those without.

Tickets are on sale, with adult prices starting at £30. Children aged 12 and under go free.

For more information, and to purchase tickets, call: 01243 216610 or visit Goodwoof's website.