Meet Aleta – a ‘cheeky and playful’ Dalmatian who is looking for a new home.

Dogs Trust Shoreham say there is no dog sweeter than Aleta!

The beautiful one-year-old has a big place in her heart for her most-loved humans and enjoys nothing more than spending time in their company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having lived a sheltered life prior to her arrival at Dogs Trust, Aleta does have a more sensitive side to her character and likes to make friends with people at her own pace.

Meet Aleta – a ‘cheeky and playful’ Dalmatian who is looking for a new home.

However, her carers have said that with patience and a gentle approach, new owners will be rewarded with a loving and affectionate companion.

Her cheeky and playful nature has begun to shine, and will continue to do so as she settles into her new routine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aleta’s dream is to find an understanding, adult-only family, with new owners who could support with her confidence and gradually introduce her to the world, showing her just how great life can really be!

Aleta may be able to live with another suitable canine friend, however she is unable to live with any pets other than dogs.

A secure, private garden of her own is essential, so that she has an outdoor place to exercise in, while she builds up her courage to venture further.

If you think you could offer Aleta a peaceful home environment, and the TLC that she deserves, then she would love to hear from you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more about Aleta or any of the dogs available for rehoming at Dogs Trust, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.

See also: These 13 adorable dogs are looking for loving homes

Advertisement Hide Ad