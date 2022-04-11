The Chihuahua Boston Terrier Crosses have spent every moment of their lives in one another’s company.

They like to know that the other is nearby, and often look to one another for reassurance.

Just as affectionate with people as they are with each other, Tickyboo and Lulu love to cuddle their favourite humans on the sofa and are also partial to curling up on laps.

Sisters Tickyboo and Lulu

Despite their sociable characters, these adorable sisters can be sensitive at times and are particularly overwhelmed when faced with unfamiliarity.

A quieter home environment, away from the hustle and bustle of town centres or busy neighbourhoods would be ideal.

They also require peaceful walks in less-frequented areas and it is recommended to build their familiarity to new places gradually, rather than taking them on lots of varied adventures.

Avid sunbathers, these endearing eight-year-olds will need a garden of their own to relax in for times when they may not wish to venture too far for their walkies.

Tickyboo and Lulu, dogs at Dogs Trust Shoreham, are looking for a new home together.

Other than spending time with one another, Tickyboo and Lulu would rather not interact with other canines. They are unable to share their home with any other dogs, cats, or other small furry pets.

The youngest members of their family and any visitors will need to be over the age of 16.

Ultimately, the ‘pawfect’ match for this pair of pooches would be adopters who are always around at home to keep them company and who can dedicate plenty of their time to them.

If you think you could offer Lulu or Tickyboo their forever home, or to find out more about any of the dogs available for rehoming at Dogs Trust visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.