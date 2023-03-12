These rescue dogs at Paws and Whiskers Sussex are looking for loving homes. Could one of them be the perfect match for you?
There are so many breeds to choose from when considering welcoming a new furry friend into your home, so why not opt for a rescue dog?
Paws and Whiskers Sussex is a foster-based rescue, which means all of its dogs are cared for and assessed in a comfortable environment – however, each of these pups are hoping to find their forever homes.
If you are interested in adopting one of them, visit the rescue’s website or Facebook page and complete an application form.
All information and photos come from Paws and Whiskers Sussex and its network of foster carers.
1. Bear - one year old
Bear may be small but he’s full of energy and a tad feisty! He is undergoing training for resource guarding which currently presents with toys, food and furniture with the reactions aimed towards other dogs only. His new home will need to continue with his training to ensure the progress he's made continues to improve. Once he trusts someone he enjoys cuddling up on their lap, although he can then guard the lap from other dogs in the home so this must be carefully managed. Bear would prefer to be an only dog and can live with cats and with children over 10.
Photo: UGC
2. Cherry - five years old
Cherry’s foster describes her as “pretty much perfect!” She loves the adults and children in the home . She can occasionally bark when the family arrive home but soon stops so it’s likely this is due to excitement. In foster, Cherry lives with a cat and a dog and is very respectful of both. She also does not bother wildlife on walks. Cherry enjoys her time in the garden so a flat without direct access to the outdoors may not be the best fit for her.
Photo: UGC
3. Casper - three years old
Casper’s foster describes him as an amazing companion. He has become very affectionate and slowly overcoming his anxieties. Casper can be worried by new things/sounds so his new owners must be patient with him. He was unsure of the 17-year-old male in the home but has started to bark at him less with time. Currently, Casper doesn’t seem to understand toys but does enjoy playing with socks he steals from the wash basket! He can live with other dogs but must be fed in a separate room, and can also live with confident cats and children aged eight and over.
Photo: UGC
4. Benji - three years old
Benji is looking for a home where he’ll receive lots of cuddles! He is very affectionate to his foster mum and the few visitors she has had, including a four-year-old child. In the home he gets on well with a Jack Russell although can become possessive of objects the other dog wants. He also lives with cats who he sometimes chases, although these particular cats enjoy the game! Due to this, he can live with confident cats but is likely to worry nervous ones. He can also live with other dogs and is happy to live with children of any age, as long as they are calm.
Photo: UGC