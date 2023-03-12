4 . Benji - three years old

Benji is looking for a home where he’ll receive lots of cuddles! He is very affectionate to his foster mum and the few visitors she has had, including a four-year-old child. In the home he gets on well with a Jack Russell although can become possessive of objects the other dog wants. He also lives with cats who he sometimes chases, although these particular cats enjoy the game! Due to this, he can live with confident cats but is likely to worry nervous ones. He can also live with other dogs and is happy to live with children of any age, as long as they are calm.

Photo: UGC