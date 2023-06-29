Dogs Trust said Charley is a playful young Pug with a lot of love to give. Aged only seven-months-old, she has lived a rather sheltered life so far, and so can be sensitive at times. She’s hoping to find a family who can offer her plenty of support and guidance, while teaching her all the wonderful ways of the world. Charley can be worried when meeting new people, but with some tasty treats and her favourite toys, it shouldn’t take her too long to form a friendship. However, due to her lack in confidence, experience, and her noise-sensitivity, she would best be suited to a home where the youngest members of her family are in their later teen years. Charley is also lacking in social skills when it comes to meeting other dogs, so would benefit from gradual, positive introductions. She will need to be the only pet at home and should be walked in quieter walks initially, until she grows in confidence. Charley is still practicing her housetraining and will need some help with this from her new family. A garden of her own is essential so that she can regularly head outside for toilet breaks. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Winnie - one year old Bulldog
Dogs Trust said Winnie is 'the sweetest little lady who is bound to steal your heart'. Friendly to all who she meets, Winnie adores the company of people but can be a little shy at first. She would best be suited to a home where the youngest members of her family are of secondary-school age. This is because she feels her best in a calm and peaceful environment and needs a ‘hands-off’ approach when first getting to know her. Winnie does also have a cheeky side and boisterous streak that comes out when she plays. She enjoys meeting other dogs but hasn’t yet fully developed her social skills and may sometimes forget her manners when interacting. She would benefit from having walking buddies who could help to show her the ropes but will need to be the only dog at home. Winnie is also unable to live with any cats or birds, but could possibly live with a house rabbit, guinea pig, or other small, caged pets. A garden of her own is essential so that she can have regular toileting opportunities, as she has been known to have the occasional accident. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Misty - ten year old Chihuahua
Misty is an affectionate little lady who feels most at home when curled up on a human lap, Dogs Trust said. While she is a super friendly pooch with her favourite people, Misty also has a sensitive side and can become easily overwhelmed with lots going on around her. She is particularly worried around children, busy public places, and loud noises. Because of this, she would best be suited to a quieter home environment, living with older teenagers who could be calm and gentle around her. She is also unable to have any visiting children to her home. Misty can be unsure around large or boisterous dogs but could possibly live with a smaller dog of a similarly calm temperament to her own. However, she cannot live share her home with cats, house rabbits, guinea pigs, horses, or livestock. A secure garden of her own is essential, and she’d like to be let out into the garden straight after her meals. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Murphy - ten year old Terrier cross
Murphy is a spritely Terrier cross, with tonnes of character. Originally found as a stray, Dogs Trust has little information on his background but has found that 'he’s a sweet chap' with a lot of love to give. Murphy has a cheeky side to his character and may ‘steal’ items on occasion, not wishing to give them up until you swap for something of higher value, such as delicious treats! He would best be suited to a home with secondary school aged children who could be sensible around him and give him some space when he needs it. He likes to pick and choose who he considers to be his friends when it comes to socialising with other dogs and may bark at some dogs on occasion. Introducing him to any new doggie-pals must be done so gradually, ensuring not to overwhelm him and he will need to be the only pet at home. Murphy would prefer a garden, if possible, as he loves to keep busy and have regular sniffs outside. Photo: Dogs Trust