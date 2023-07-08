NationalWorldTV
Dogs for adoption in Sussex: These adorable dogs and puppies at Dogs Trust Shoreham are looking for loving homes - including a French Bulldog, Terriers and a Spaniel 🐶

If you’re considering welcoming a new dog into your family, take a look at the adorable rescue pooches below.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 8th Jul 2023, 16:53 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2023, 16:54 BST

There are plenty of adorable pups up for adoption at Dogs Trust – in total, the charity normally cares for about 14,000 dogs across its network of rehoming centres.

Its branch in Shoreham currently has a whole variety of adorable breeds looking for homes, including Labradors, Spaniels and a seven-month-old Pug puppy!

If you are interested in adopting one of the pups below, visit the Dogs Trust website for more information and to complete an application form.

All information and photos come from Dogs Trust Shoreham.

Maxi has been described as a sweet chap with a sensitive side, though he is beginning to blossom more each day in Dogs Trust’s care. He is currently on a pain-trial to work out if he is in discomfort, as he was handed in to Dogs Trust due to growling when being touched. He would best be suited to a home where the youngest members of his family are in their older teens, and he must be the only pet in the household. Despite this, he does enjoy the company of calm-natured canines when out for his walks and may benefit from having a regular walking buddy. Maxi loves to spend time outdoors and will need a private garden of his own at home. Dogs Trust said he will make a wonderful little companion. Picture: Dogs Trust

Maxi has been described as a sweet chap with a sensitive side, though he is beginning to blossom more each day in Dogs Trust’s care. He is currently on a pain-trial to work out if he is in discomfort, as he was handed in to Dogs Trust due to growling when being touched. He would best be suited to a home where the youngest members of his family are in their older teens, and he must be the only pet in the household. Despite this, he does enjoy the company of calm-natured canines when out for his walks and may benefit from having a regular walking buddy. Maxi loves to spend time outdoors and will need a private garden of his own at home. Dogs Trust said he will make a wonderful little companion. Picture: Dogs Trust Photo: Dogs Trust

Pooky is gentle-natured and a joy to be around, Dogs Trust said. She has a lot of love to offer, though she can be shy at times and will best be suited to a home where the youngest members of her family are in their older teens. While Pooky is worried around bigger dogs of a boisterous nature, she is friendly with other dogs who are equally as calm as she is. She can live with a well-matched dog in her new home, but cannot live with cats or small animals. Pooky is an avid sunbather and would love to continue to soak up some Vitamin D in a garden of her own. Picture: Dogs Trust

Pooky is gentle-natured and a joy to be around, Dogs Trust said. She has a lot of love to offer, though she can be shy at times and will best be suited to a home where the youngest members of her family are in their older teens. While Pooky is worried around bigger dogs of a boisterous nature, she is friendly with other dogs who are equally as calm as she is. She can live with a well-matched dog in her new home, but cannot live with cats or small animals. Pooky is an avid sunbather and would love to continue to soak up some Vitamin D in a garden of her own. Picture: Dogs Trust Photo: Dogs Trust

Dogs Trust said Winnie is 'the sweetest little lady who is bound to steal your heart'. Friendly to all who she meets, Winnie adores the company of people but can be a little shy at first. She would best be suited to a home where the youngest members of her family are of secondary-school age. This is because she feels her best in a calm and peaceful environment and needs a ‘hands-off’ approach when first getting to know her. Winnie does also have a cheeky side and boisterous streak that comes out when she plays. She enjoys meeting other dogs but hasn’t yet fully developed her social skills and may sometimes forget her manners when interacting. She would benefit from having walking buddies who could help to show her the ropes but will need to be the only dog at home. Winnie is also unable to live with any cats or birds, but could possibly live with a house rabbit, guinea pig, or other small, caged pets. A garden of her own is essential so that she can have regular toileting opportunities, as she has been known to have the occasional accident.

Dogs Trust said Winnie is 'the sweetest little lady who is bound to steal your heart'. Friendly to all who she meets, Winnie adores the company of people but can be a little shy at first. She would best be suited to a home where the youngest members of her family are of secondary-school age. This is because she feels her best in a calm and peaceful environment and needs a ‘hands-off’ approach when first getting to know her. Winnie does also have a cheeky side and boisterous streak that comes out when she plays. She enjoys meeting other dogs but hasn’t yet fully developed her social skills and may sometimes forget her manners when interacting. She would benefit from having walking buddies who could help to show her the ropes but will need to be the only dog at home. Winnie is also unable to live with any cats or birds, but could possibly live with a house rabbit, guinea pig, or other small, caged pets. A garden of her own is essential so that she can have regular toileting opportunities, as she has been known to have the occasional accident. Photo: Dogs Trust

Dogs Trust said Charley is a playful young Pug with a lot of love to give. Aged only seven-months-old, she has lived a rather sheltered life so far, and so can be sensitive at times. She’s hoping to find a family who can offer her plenty of support and guidance, while teaching her all the wonderful ways of the world. Charley can be worried when meeting new people, but with some tasty treats and her favourite toys, it shouldn’t take her too long to form a friendship. However, due to her lack in confidence, experience, and her noise-sensitivity, she would best be suited to a home where the youngest members of her family are in their later teen years. Charley is also lacking in social skills when it comes to meeting other dogs, so would benefit from gradual, positive introductions. She will need to be the only pet at home and should be walked in quieter walks initially, until she grows in confidence. Charley is still practicing her housetraining and will need some help with this from her new family. A garden of her own is essential so that she can regularly head outside for toilet breaks.

Dogs Trust said Charley is a playful young Pug with a lot of love to give. Aged only seven-months-old, she has lived a rather sheltered life so far, and so can be sensitive at times. She’s hoping to find a family who can offer her plenty of support and guidance, while teaching her all the wonderful ways of the world. Charley can be worried when meeting new people, but with some tasty treats and her favourite toys, it shouldn’t take her too long to form a friendship. However, due to her lack in confidence, experience, and her noise-sensitivity, she would best be suited to a home where the youngest members of her family are in their later teen years. Charley is also lacking in social skills when it comes to meeting other dogs, so would benefit from gradual, positive introductions. She will need to be the only pet at home and should be walked in quieter walks initially, until she grows in confidence. Charley is still practicing her housetraining and will need some help with this from her new family. A garden of her own is essential so that she can regularly head outside for toilet breaks. Photo: Dogs Trust

