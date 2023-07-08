3 . Winnie - one year old Bulldog

Dogs Trust said Winnie is 'the sweetest little lady who is bound to steal your heart'. Friendly to all who she meets, Winnie adores the company of people but can be a little shy at first. She would best be suited to a home where the youngest members of her family are of secondary-school age. This is because she feels her best in a calm and peaceful environment and needs a ‘hands-off’ approach when first getting to know her. Winnie does also have a cheeky side and boisterous streak that comes out when she plays. She enjoys meeting other dogs but hasn’t yet fully developed her social skills and may sometimes forget her manners when interacting. She would benefit from having walking buddies who could help to show her the ropes but will need to be the only dog at home. Winnie is also unable to live with any cats or birds, but could possibly live with a house rabbit, guinea pig, or other small, caged pets. A garden of her own is essential so that she can have regular toileting opportunities, as she has been known to have the occasional accident. Photo: Dogs Trust