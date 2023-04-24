Are you considering adopting a rescue dog? Take a look at the adorable pups looking for homes across Sussex.
Dogs Trust is the UK’s largest dog welfare charity and normally cares for around 14,000 dogs across its network of rehoming centres.
Its branch in Shoreham does such brilliant work helping animals across the county lead happier lives, and has a whole variety of adorable pooches looking for homes, including a stunning pair of senior Labradoodles.
Each of the dogs below are looking for new homes – if you are interested in adopting one of them, visit the rescue’s website for more information and to complete an application form.
All information and photos come from Dogs Trust Shoreham.
1. Griffin - four year old Jack Russell
Griffin is a sweet boy with a sensitive side. Timid in his nature, he is seeking understanding adopters who can offer him plenty of their time and help to build up his confidence. Once he is settled in at home, his playful side will soon shine. He will best suit a family who can provide him with a fun, active lifestyle. Having already mastered a lovely ‘sit’, ‘down’, and ‘paw’, this smart chap enjoys learning as much as he loves tasty treats and will appreciate his new family teaching him more! He will need to be the only pet at home but does enjoys mooching about with other like-minded canines on his walks. Griffin can share his home with children of secondary-school age who are confident around dogs of a more ‘boisterous’ playstyle, as he has been known to use his mouth while playing. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Molly - senior Labradoodle
Molly is an adorable senior Labradoodle, looking for a home with her brother Wilf, who she has lived with all her life. Keen to say hello to every human they meet, Molly and Wilf are a friendly duo who could share their home with children of secondary-school age. They could share their home with dogs similar in age and temperament, but cannot live with any cats, house rabbits, or guinea pigs. A garden of their own is essential, as they enjoy outdoor time and Dogs trust said Wilf cannot walk as far as he used to. Molly is the more spritely of the two and her favourite pastimes include exploring on scent-filled walks, cuddling up to her people pals on the sofa, and relaxing in the company of Wilf. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Wilf - 11 year old Labradoodle
Wilf is looking for a home with his sister, Molly, who he has lived with since birth. While they are both friendly when meeting new people, Wilf is the more nervous of the two and likes to build a bond slowly. Molly is a little more sociable and will be your best friend after a few tasty treats! Although they are well-mannered around children of all ages, Dogs Trust feels that they would best be suited to a home with secondary-school aged children due to their age, and their preference for a calm and peaceful lifestyle. His favourite pastimes include gentle potters in grassy fields or woodland, snuggling up to his sister Molly, and spending quality time with his people pals. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Lenny - nine years old
Loveable Lenny has stolen the hearts of all his carers at the Shoreham centre! After spending some quality time with the German Shepherd mix, it won't take long until you’ll have gained a friend for life. Lenny's favourite place for a scratch is around his neck and he will politely ask for some love by leaning into your legs and beaming up at you. The youngest members of his family should be over the age of 18. Whilst Lenny may be able to have walking buddies with other dogs of a calm nature, he is most content with his humans by his side and walks in quieter areas would be preferred. Lenny needs to be the only dog at home, where he can soak up all the love to himself and he is also unable to live with cats, house rabbits, guinea pigs or other small furry pets. A garden of his own to roam about and squeak his toys in is essential. Photo: Dogs Trust