4 . Lenny - nine years old

Loveable Lenny has stolen the hearts of all his carers at the Shoreham centre! After spending some quality time with the German Shepherd mix, it won't take long until you’ll have gained a friend for life. Lenny's favourite place for a scratch is around his neck and he will politely ask for some love by leaning into your legs and beaming up at you. The youngest members of his family should be over the age of 18. Whilst Lenny may be able to have walking buddies with other dogs of a calm nature, he is most content with his humans by his side and walks in quieter areas would be preferred. Lenny needs to be the only dog at home, where he can soak up all the love to himself and he is also unable to live with cats, house rabbits, guinea pigs or other small furry pets. A garden of his own to roam about and squeak his toys in is essential. Photo: Dogs Trust