Are you considering adopting a rescue dog? Take a look at the adorable pups looking for homes across Sussex.
Dogs Trust is the UK’s largest dog welfare charity and normally cares for around 14,000 dogs across its network of rehoming centres.
Its branch in Shoreham does such brilliant work helping animals across the county lead happier lives.
Each of the dogs below are looking for new homes – if you are interested in adopting one of them, visit the rescue’s website for more information and to complete an application form.
All information and photos come from Dogs Trust Shoreham.
1. Mabel - one year old German Shepherd
Mabel is a 'very sweet, loving and affectionate girl' who is looking for a home with patient adopters. Mabel is able to share her home with with older secondary school children and potentially another dog, pending several mixes at the centre with the training team. A secure private garden is essential for Mabel, she is a nervous girl who will need to be able to settle in gradually at her own pace. Adopters who have a keen interest in reward based training and have plenty of time to help Mabel gain confidence in several areas of day to day doggy life, will be best suited to her needs. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Kinder - 18 month old Dachshund
Kinder arrived at Dogs Trust Shoreham while pregnant and had her pups at the rescue centre. Due to her start in life, it's unlikely she has lived in a home environment before and will need some guidance with housetraining and time to settle in. Kinder will need her new adopters to be around as much as possible to begin with and to be able to gradually build up her time alone at home. She is a sensitive girl and is not used to traffic or car travel so will require adopters with plenty of time and patience to help build up her confidence on her walks and day to day doggie life. Once she has made a new human friend, Kinder is very affectionate and playful, she loves snuggling on a lap and will make a very loyal companion for the right family. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Woody - eight+ year old Poodle cross
Woody adores the company of his favourite friends but will never be a cuddly 'lap dog' and prefers to interact with his humans by doing fun activities together. He will need a multi-carer home in order to keep up his training and grooming, and he would like access to his own area where he can have his meals and enjoy his favourite things as he does struggle to share. Woody needs to be the only dog in an adult-only home, and requires a garden. His new home must be within two hours of the Shoreham rehoming centre so he can have a few trips to his new home before packing his bags for good. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Bindi - 12 year old Cairn cross Jack Russell Terrier
Bindi is an adorable 12 year old who likes to take her time getting to know new people. A calm approach and plenty of tasty treats is the way to her heart, but due to her timid nature when meeting strangers, Bindi would likely best be suited to a home with secondary school aged children, who can be understanding of her space when she needs it. Bindi will make for a sweet and loving companion to a family who have the time to help build up her confidence. Once she’s familiar with you, she’ll enjoy snuggling up next to you on the sofa or hopping up onto your lap for a gentle fuss. A multiple-carer household is needed, so that there’s always someone around to keep her company as she finds it difficult when being left alone. A garden of her own is essential and she is unable to live with any dogs, cats, or other small furry pets. Photo: Dogs Trust