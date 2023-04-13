Basil is looking for an active family, who live in a quieter location, away from built-up or busy areas. He can share his home with older, secondary-school age children and will need to be the only pet. However, he has been doing great with building up confidence recently and may be able to have walking buddies with other dogs of a calm and friendly nature. A garden of his own to let off some steam and enjoy an off-lead run about is essential. Basil adores the company of his favourite friends but can be a little apprehensive when first getting to know someone. The super smart seven-year-old is full of character and playful energy. He'll make for a fabulous companion to a family who can fill his life with fun and adventure, while keeping him entertained with all his favourite activities. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Mabel - one year old German Shepherd
Mabel is a 'very sweet, loving and affectionate girl' who is looking for a home with patient adopters. Mabel is able to share her home with with older secondary school children and potentially another dog, pending several mixes at the centre with the training team. A secure private garden is essential for Mabel, she is a nervous girl who will need to be able to settle in gradually at her own pace. Adopters who have a keen interest in reward based training and have plenty of time to help Mabel gain confidence in several areas of day to day doggy life, will be best suited to her needs. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Little Indy - Eight+ year old Cocker Spaniel cross
Dogs Trust Shoreham said Little Indy is a sweet gentleman who is still quite active for his age. Despite being deaf and having some sight impairment, this doesn't seem to inhibit him from getting the most out of his walkies and interacting with his carers. He loves evening snuggles on the sofa and will certainly give you a nudge for more attention. Indy is looking to enjoy his retirement years in a calm home with a predictable routine. Because of this, the rescue centre feels he would be best suited to families with children aged over 16. He can now be left for short periods of time on his own and uses this time to enjoy a good old snooze. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Logan - two year old Terrier
Logan is currently looking for a foster family to help integrate him back into home-life. Please do get in touch with Dogs Trust Shoreham if you can open up your home temporarily as a stepping-stone, before finding his forever family. The sweet chap is deaf, which doesn’t affect his playful character or super smart brain but means he’ll be looking for understanding carers who can offer him plenty of patience. He’ll need adult-only owners and must be the only pet. A garden of his own is essential, as he will need to build up going for his walks over time, and only once he is fully settled in at home. Dogs Trust said Logan’s foster carers 'will be superheroes in disguise'! The team is looking for people full of commitment and who have a willingness to learn all about his ongoing training plans. They must be able to visit the rehoming centre on multiple occasions to build up a strong bond with Logan, and so that they can work alongside our Training Team. For this reason, his foster home should be within an hour’s drive to the rehoming centre in Shoreham. Photo: Dogs Trust