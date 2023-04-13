4 . Logan - two year old Terrier

Logan is currently looking for a foster family to help integrate him back into home-life. Please do get in touch with Dogs Trust Shoreham if you can open up your home temporarily as a stepping-stone, before finding his forever family. The sweet chap is deaf, which doesn’t affect his playful character or super smart brain but means he’ll be looking for understanding carers who can offer him plenty of patience. He’ll need adult-only owners and must be the only pet. A garden of his own is essential, as he will need to build up going for his walks over time, and only once he is fully settled in at home. Dogs Trust said Logan’s foster carers 'will be superheroes in disguise'! The team is looking for people full of commitment and who have a willingness to learn all about his ongoing training plans. They must be able to visit the rehoming centre on multiple occasions to build up a strong bond with Logan, and so that they can work alongside our Training Team. For this reason, his foster home should be within an hour’s drive to the rehoming centre in Shoreham. Photo: Dogs Trust