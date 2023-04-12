Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Mother turns son over to police after teen stabbed to death
1 hour ago UK to have ‘soft’ heatwave in April and May
2 hours ago Rylan steps down from Strictly’s It Takes Two - full statement
2 hours ago Coin made for first King of England sells at auction
3 hours ago Dame Deborah James’s cancer journey captured in new documentary
4 hours ago Tory ministers in uproar after major king’s coronation rule change

Dogs for adoption in Sussex: These adorable pups at Rescue Remedies Dog Rescue are all looking for a loving home - including a Terriers, Bull breeds and Lurchers

There are so many adorable dogs looking for homes in Sussex. Take a look at the pups at Rescue Remedies who are hoping to be adopted soon.

By Megan Baker
Published 8th Mar 2023, 17:14 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 12:10 BST

Rescue Remedies Dog Rescue is located near Gatwick in Horley and rehomes across Sussex.

Each of these dogs at the rescue are currently looking for a loving home and we’d love to help them find it.

You can find out more about each of these adorable dogs on the rescue’s website, where you can also complete an application form if you’re interested in taking one of them home.

Rescue Remedies asks all adopters to read the re-homing information carefully, especially its on-lead commitment.

All information and photos come from Rescue Remedies Dog Rescue.

Click here for more news from Dog Friendly Sussex.

See more dogs in Sussex looking for homes here.

Nala has been described as 'an absolute sweetheart'. She is gentle and friendly with people and enjoys being out and about on walks. A dog walker at the charity said: "All she really wanted to do was explore, but she waited patiently, doing her very best sit and she loved being told how beautiful she is, she really is a beauty."

1. Nala - 18 month old XL Bully

Nala has been described as 'an absolute sweetheart'. She is gentle and friendly with people and enjoys being out and about on walks. A dog walker at the charity said: "All she really wanted to do was explore, but she waited patiently, doing her very best sit and she loved being told how beautiful she is, she really is a beauty." Photo: Rescue Remedies

Duchess was found abandoned ex-breeder and unclaimed within a West Country council pound. Rescue Remedies offered a place saving her life. She is now neutered, chipped, and fully vaccinated. She’s a big dog but so gentle, quite affectionate and a very happy dog. She enjoys rolling in the grass during walks, as well as belly rubs.

2. Duchess - five year old Central Asian Shepherd

Duchess was found abandoned ex-breeder and unclaimed within a West Country council pound. Rescue Remedies offered a place saving her life. She is now neutered, chipped, and fully vaccinated. She’s a big dog but so gentle, quite affectionate and a very happy dog. She enjoys rolling in the grass during walks, as well as belly rubs. Photo: Rescue Remedies

Murphy is a German Wirehaired Pointer. Rescue Remedies offered him a place at the rescue centre, saving his life after he was placed in kennels when his owner went abroad. Murphy has not known children so he needs an experienced, child-free home. He has been described as playful, fun and affectionate. He will be a great companion on adventures.

3. Murphy - four years old

Murphy is a German Wirehaired Pointer. Rescue Remedies offered him a place at the rescue centre, saving his life after he was placed in kennels when his owner went abroad. Murphy has not known children so he needs an experienced, child-free home. He has been described as playful, fun and affectionate. He will be a great companion on adventures. Photo: Rescue Remedies

Lisa is a German Shepherd cross. She’s a friendly, very well trained dog ,who understands lots of commands. She walks very well, ignoring dogs, cars etc. She loves nothing more than playing ball in the paddock.

4. Lisa - nearly five years old

Lisa is a German Shepherd cross. She’s a friendly, very well trained dog ,who understands lots of commands. She walks very well, ignoring dogs, cars etc. She loves nothing more than playing ball in the paddock. Photo: Rescue Remedies

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Dog Friendly SussexDogsTerriers