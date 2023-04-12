There are so many adorable dogs looking for homes in Sussex. Take a look at the pups at Rescue Remedies who are hoping to be adopted soon.
Rescue Remedies Dog Rescue is located near Gatwick in Horley and rehomes across Sussex.
Each of these dogs at the rescue are currently looking for a loving home and we’d love to help them find it.
You can find out more about each of these adorable dogs on the rescue’s website, where you can also complete an application form if you’re interested in taking one of them home.
All information and photos come from Rescue Remedies Dog Rescue.
1. Nala - 18 month old XL Bully
Nala has been described as 'an absolute sweetheart'. She is gentle and friendly with people and enjoys being out and about on walks. A dog walker at the charity said: "All she really wanted to do was explore, but she waited patiently, doing her very best sit and she loved being told how beautiful she is, she really is a beauty." Photo: Rescue Remedies
2. Duchess - five year old Central Asian Shepherd
Duchess was found abandoned ex-breeder and unclaimed within a West Country council pound. Rescue Remedies offered a place saving her life. She is now neutered, chipped, and fully vaccinated. She’s a big dog but so gentle, quite affectionate and a very happy dog. She enjoys rolling in the grass during walks, as well as belly rubs. Photo: Rescue Remedies
3. Murphy - four years old
Murphy is a German Wirehaired Pointer. Rescue Remedies offered him a place at the rescue centre, saving his life after he was placed in kennels when his owner went abroad. Murphy has not known children so he needs an experienced, child-free home. He has been described as playful, fun and affectionate. He will be a great companion on adventures. Photo: Rescue Remedies
4. Lisa - nearly five years old
Lisa is a German Shepherd cross. She’s a friendly, very well trained dog ,who understands lots of commands. She walks very well, ignoring dogs, cars etc. She loves nothing more than playing ball in the paddock. Photo: Rescue Remedies