1 . Nala - 18 month old XL Bully

Nala has been described as 'an absolute sweetheart'. She is gentle and friendly with people and enjoys being out and about on walks. A dog walker at the charity said: "All she really wanted to do was explore, but she waited patiently, doing her very best sit and she loved being told how beautiful she is, she really is a beauty." Photo: Rescue Remedies