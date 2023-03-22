Are you looking to welcome a dog into your family? Maybe one of these pups at a local rescue centre could be the one for you...
Rescue Remedies Dog Rescue is located near Gatwick in Horley and rehomes across Sussex.
Each of these dogs at the rescue are currently looking for a loving home and we’d love to help them find it.
You can find out more about each of these adorable dogs on the rescue’s website, where you can also complete an application form if you’re interested in taking one of them home.
All information and photos come from Rescue Remedies Dog Rescue.
1. Murphy - four years old
Murphy is a German Wirehaired Pointer. Rescue Remedies offered him a place at the rescue centre, saving his life after he was placed in kennels when his owner went abroad. Murphy has not known children so he needs an experienced, child-free home. He has been described as playful, fun and affectionate. He will be a great companion on adventures. Photo: Rescue Remedies
2. Lisa - nearly five years old
Lisa is a German Shepherd cross. She’s a friendly, very well trained dog ,who understands lots of commands. She walks very well, ignoring dogs, cars etc. She loves nothing more than playing ball in the paddock. Photo: Rescue Remedies
3. Lenny - seven years old
Lenny is a lurcher who has proved a great companion on his regular foster breaks. He loves all people and is a gentle soul. He walks with slack leads and rarely pulls. He enjoys nothing more than lying around surrounded by people. He is opportunistic when it comes to food. Photo: Rescue Remedies
4. Penny - five years old
Penny is a Staffie cross. She’s a sweet dog who was previously used for breeding. She is lovely on walks and enjoys walking with other dogs. She puts her paws around you for hugs and loves affection. Photo: Rescue Remedies