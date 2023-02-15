The two-year-old has been described by his carers as a ‘super dog’.
He joined Arundawn Dog Rescue in ‘very poor condition’ after leaving a council facility, but has come on leaps and bounds since then after spending almost a year in foster.
He is neutered, housetrained and walks well on the lead, and Arundawn has said he is ‘all-in-all a different dog to the one who arrived’ eleven months ago.
Nugget can be ‘very full-on’ when playing with other dogs, so while his carers believe he would like a canine companion in his new home, any dog he lives with must be compatible with his level of play.
Essentials for Nugget’s forever home include:
- Another dog, ideally female, to ease his anxiety and keep him company;
- An owner who is at home a lot of the time to help him build up his confidence;
- No cats or small animals such as hamsters or guinea pigs;
- And no children under 12 years old.
A spokesperson for Arundawn Dog Rescue said: “Nugget can be wilful and dependent, but he gives so much in so many ways – he's a super dog!
"Please complete an application form if you can offer this lad his forever home.”
For more information about Nugget, and to register your interest in adopting him, visit: www.arundawndogrescue.co.uk/nugget