Nugget is looking for a new home in Sussex. See our video to find out more about the adorable Lurcher.

The two-year-old has been described by his carers as a ‘super dog’.

He joined Arundawn Dog Rescue in ‘very poor condition’ after leaving a council facility, but has come on leaps and bounds since then after spending almost a year in foster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is neutered, housetrained and walks well on the lead, and Arundawn has said he is ‘all-in-all a different dog to the one who arrived’ eleven months ago.

Arundawn Dog Rescue is looking for a new home for Nugget. Pic S Robards SR230215Nugget

Nugget can be ‘very full-on’ when playing with other dogs, so while his carers believe he would like a canine companion in his new home, any dog he lives with must be compatible with his level of play.

Essentials for Nugget’s forever home include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Another dog, ideally female, to ease his anxiety and keep him company;

- An owner who is at home a lot of the time to help him build up his confidence;

- No cats or small animals such as hamsters or guinea pigs;

- And no children under 12 years old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Arundawn Dog Rescue said: “Nugget can be wilful and dependent, but he gives so much in so many ways – he's a super dog!

"Please complete an application form if you can offer this lad his forever home.”

For more information about Nugget, and to register your interest in adopting him, visit: www.arundawndogrescue.co.uk/nugget

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad