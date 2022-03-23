Dogs may have ‘killed a sheep’ in Herstmonceux

Officers said they are trying to identify the owner of the two dogs, following the incident on Thursday, March 17.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Officers received a report of a farmer coming across a pair of dogs eating a ewe in a field in Lower Road at 5.30am, which sadly died at the scene.

“The ewe’s lambs have since died as a result.”

Officers said one dog was described as a large, black, aggressive collie/German shepherd, while the second was a black and white collie-type dog.

They both made off towards Green Lane when approached by the farmer, according to police.