Two donkeys sparked a police warning after they went walkabout in a South Downs village.

The donkey duo escaped escaped from their enclosure when a gate was left open on a public bridleway in Pulborough on Friday.

A woman later spotted them on the lawn of a nearby house and put out an appeal on social media in a bid to trace the pair’s owners.

They were quickly identified as local donkeys Alfie and Emily and were reunited with their owner with help from two Police Community Support Officers.

Two donkeys went walkabout in Pulborough when someone left a gate open at a public bridleway

Horsham Police later put out an appeal to people to take care in the countryside. A spokesperson said: “Alfie and Emily escaped after a gate was left open on a public bridleway.

“When visiting the country, be sure to follow the Countryside Code http://spkl.io/60104oqJE

The code urges people to “be considerate to those living in, working in and enjoying the countryside. Leave gates and property as you find them.

Two Police Community Support Officers helped roundup the wayward pair

“Do not block access to gateways or driveways when parking. Be nice, say hello, share the space.