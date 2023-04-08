Edit Account-Sign Out
Angmering police incident: Drink-driving arrest after car collides with pub wall

A man was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a collision in Angmering, according to Sussex Police.

By Sam Morton
Published 8th Apr 2023, 14:31 BST

Photos sent to this newspaper showed the aftermath of a collision outside the Resourceful Squirrel pub in Angmering High Street around 11pm.

A vehicle reportedly collided with a parked car and the pub wall – sparking a response from police officers, who closed the road.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to a report of a single vehicle collision in High Street, Angmering at about 10.40pm on April 7.

Police officers at the scene of a collision in Angmering High StreetPolice officers at the scene of a collision in Angmering High Street
“A 62-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while over the specified limit for alcohol.

“Mervyn Crees, 62, of Chestnut Court, Angmering, was charged with driving over the specified limit for alcohol.”

Police said Crees will appear before Worthing Magistrates' Court on April 25.

A vehicle reportedly collided with a parked car and the pub wall – sparking a response from police officers, who closed the road.A vehicle reportedly collided with a parked car and the pub wall – sparking a response from police officers, who closed the road.
