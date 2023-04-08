Photos sent to this newspaper showed the aftermath of a collision outside the Resourceful Squirrel pub in Angmering High Street around 11pm.
A vehicle reportedly collided with a parked car and the pub wall – sparking a response from police officers, who closed the road.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to a report of a single vehicle collision in High Street, Angmering at about 10.40pm on April 7.
“A 62-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while over the specified limit for alcohol.
“Mervyn Crees, 62, of Chestnut Court, Angmering, was charged with driving over the specified limit for alcohol.”
Police said Crees will appear before Worthing Magistrates' Court on April 25.
