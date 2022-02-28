New north Horsham bridge to open this summer

The bridge was installed yesterday (Sunday) but more works are needed before completion.

It will provide a pedestrian and cycle crossing from south of the town to the new Bohunt Horsham school - and the rest of the new £1billion 2,750-home Mowbray village currently under construction.

The new bridge across the A264 will link the massive new estate - Mowbray Village - to the rest of Horsham

It had been hoped to have the bridge in use when the school opened in January but there were delays in steel deliveries.

A spokesperson for Mowbray landowners Legal & General said: “The new pedestrian and cycle bridge is on track to be opened for the school’s summer term.”

Meanwhile, the A264 will be closed over the next few weekends to allow completion work on the bridge.

The A264 will be fully closed, both eastbound and westbound, from Rusper Road roundabout to Moorhead roundabout from 8pm Friday evening to 6am Monday morning during the following weekends: March 4 - March 7; March 11 - March 14; and March 18 - March 21.

Construction of the new bridge across the A264 at Horsham started this week

Traffic will be diverted along Harwood Road and the A281 with diversion signs in place.

Meanwhile, construction of the new 500-acre Mowbray Village is ongoing. As well as the 2,750 homes and school, there will be shops, community facilities and open green spaces in a phased development.

Bohunt School - which had been operating from a temporary site in Hurst Road since September 2019 - opened its doors to 440 students in January.

It will eventually provide places for 1,620 pupils aged from 4-16, along with a nursery for 50 children.

Diversions will be in place when the A264 is closed over the next few weekends to allow completion works on the new bridge