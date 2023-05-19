Tough new action is to be taken against drivers who flout a controversial bus-only route on the edge of Horsham.

The stern warning has been spelled out by West Sussex County Council in response to calls from people in Broadbridge Heath to re-open the bus-only road to all traffic.

Anger has raged for the past three years since the Broadbridge Heath bypass, the former A281, was downgraded with drivers describing the road layout as a nightmare. And a petition was drawn up this week demanding the road be reopened to cars ‘as soon as possible.’

Some drivers have been using a nearby Co-op car park as a shortcut although it’s signposted as a dead end, and others have ignored ‘no entry’ signs on the bus route.

Drivers are using a Co-op car park off the old Broadbridge Heath bypass as a shortcut, although it's signposted as a dead end. Pic S Robards SR2305181

In their petition, residents say: “There has been ‘a significant increase in traffic on surrounding roads since the downgrade. This has led to multiple accidents in a built up residential area.’

They add: “The downgrading of this road has resulted in longer journey times, increased congestion, and higher levels of pollution.”

However, the county council said today that it has no plans to change the road layout – and warned that drivers will face fines if they ignore signs.

A spokesperson said: "The closure of the through route was part of the agreed local plan and the development proposals which have been accepted and approved by Horsham District Council and the county council. All changes were fully consulted on and approved at the time.

Drivers are being warned they will soon face tough new action if they flout the rules. Pic S Robards SR2305181

"The county council has applied to the Department for Transport for permission to enforce the bus gate restriction. We will begin enforcement when our application for permission to do so is approved, as such we encourage road users in these areas to continue to obey the restrictions that are in place to ensure they’re not caught out and fined once enforcement is active.”

The spokesperson said that the Co-op car park was private property and not the council’s responsibility but added: “We have worked with the landowner to minimise traffic impact including the installation of speed bumps.