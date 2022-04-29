Driving test data in Eastbourne reveals how the pandemic affected learners

Government data shows how the pandemic affected the number of driving tests taken in Eastbourne, pass rates, and waiting lists.

Looking at pre-pandemic rates, between April 2019-March 2020, 2,000 men took tests with a pass rate of 54 per cent and 2,190 women took tests with a pass rate of 49.6 per cent.

Between April 2020-March 2021 when we were in an out of lockdown, 889 men took tests with a pass rate of 57.5 per cent and 844 women took tests with a pass rate of 52.1 per cent.

Driving test figures in Eastbourne

From April-December 2021, when we were out of lockdown, 2,244 men took tests with a pass rate of 57.9 per cent and 2,202 women took tests with a pass rate of 53.9 per cent.

Data also reveals how many people were in the queue to take a test at the Eastbourne test centre each month between April 2019-March 2022.

As the graph shows, 2019 stayed at a relatively constant rate, averaging 660 a month and peaking in September with 749.

Throughout 2020 the average was all over the place, dropping in July when restrictions were dropped and then increasing rapidly for the second half of the year as we went from no restrictions to a second lockdown in November.

Graph to show the driving test forward bookings (waiting list figures) in Eastbourne April 2019-March 2022. SUS-220429-100408001

In 2021 the overall average was much higher, with another increase from March to July as we moved out of a third lockdown and then flattening off for the rest of the year.

So far looking at 2022, waiting list figures aren’t as highs they were from May-December last year but are overall very high compared to pre-pandemic levels.