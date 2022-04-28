Naked bike ride to take place in Eastbourne and Wealden

A naked bike ride is set to take place across Eastbourne and Wealden.

The event will happen on July 2 along Cuckoo Trail, according to World Naked Bike Ride (WNBR).

The website said the ride, which will start at 11am, is a new event for 2022.

World Naked Bike Ride in Hastings SUS-180406-073136001

A WNBR spokesperson said, “Every year, in cities around the world, people ride bikes naked to celebrate cycling and the human body.

“The ride demonstrates the vulnerability of cyclists on the road and is a protest against car culture.”

East Sussex Naturists secretary Alan Peill, who explained that his group has not organised the event, voiced his support for the ride.

Mr Peill, who used to help with the Brighton ride, said, “They are very successful and they do a very good job in pointing towards environmental problems and the overuse of oil – which I think was the original purpose of the bike ride.”

Cuckoo Trail SUS-160120-155222008

The secretary from the Eastbourne-based group also spoke about the general increasing interest in environmental issues.

Mr Peill added, “It is a protest after all. It is not just a fun event.”

The secretary addressed residents who may not be in favour of the ride.

Mr Peill said, “I think once they see that we are there for a reason and it is something different [they will understand].

“People can join in or just watch and if they don’t like the look of naked people they don’t have to look at us.”

WNBR said more than 150 events have been staged in the UK since the first ride in 2004 - which attracted 58 riders.

The spokesperson added, “Over those years, we reckon over 30,000 participants have protested oil dependency and car culture, and celebrated bikes and bodies.”

WNBR rides in the UK are organised locally by independent grassroots groups.

An Eastbourne Borough Council spokesperson said, “Sussex Police is working with the organisers of this event to keep people safe and minimise disruption.

“Anyone who is offended by public displays of nudity should avoid using the Cuckoo Trail on July 2.”

Sussex Police spokesperson said, “We will be liaising with organisers on the day to facilitate a peaceful event with the aim of keeping people safe and minimising disruption in the area.”