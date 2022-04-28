Eastbourne McDonald’s to be closed for more than seven weeks

A McDonald’s in Eastbourne is set to be closed for more than seven weeks, according to the restaurant.

The branch in Admiral Retail Park, Lottbridge Drove, is being renovated and will reopen on June 16.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The restaurant has been closed since Monday, April 25, according to McDonald’s.

McDonald's (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-200319-110434008

A McDonald’s spokesperson said staff from the Lottbridge Drove branch are now working in the Terminus Road location.

McDonald’s franchisee Dave Padmore, who owns and operates the restaurant, said, “I’m excited that my restaurant in Eastbourne is being refurbished with a new design and layout which will improve the experience of my team and our customers.