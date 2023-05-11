The rail company operates trains from Hastings to Charing Cross, via Crowhurst, Battle and Robertsbridge, and from Hastings to Ashford, via Rye. It has said the reason behind the ban is that the lithium batteries used on e-scooters can be a safety risk and that there have been isolated incidents where they have caught fire.

In a statement this week, South Eastern said: “If you arrive at a station with an e-scooter, you may not be able to complete your journey.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, you can still travel with an electrically assisted pedal cycle, as long as it is similar in size to a normal cycle. You can find more about the ban on South Eastern’s website. You can take your bike on any off-peak services, which includes any time at the weekends and on Bank Holidays. If you have a folding bike (one which folds in more than one place, such as a Brompton) this can be taken on any train, at any time. But they must be folded before being taken onto the platform and remain folded throughout the journey.

South Eastern train ban on e-scooters

The move follows a police crack-down in Hastings town centre last year, which saw arrests made and four e-scooters being siezed. Sussex Police recently issued warnings to e-scooter owners that their vehicles can be seized if they are seen riding in a public place. They also face a £300 fine and six penalty points for not having valid insurance, as well as a £100 fine and three to six penalty points on their licence for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. They can also be prosecuted for riding on the footpath, using a mobile phone, riding through red lights and drink-driving offences.

A spokesman for the force said: ““E-scooters are classed as a powered vehicle, which means they are subject to the same laws as motor vehicles. Our action follows increasing public concern about road safety, with frequent reports of e-scooters riding on pavements.

Have you read? Sussex attraction has dinosaur event for kids this weekend