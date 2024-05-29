Early summer activity programme for young people in Hailsham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hailsham Youth Service continues to benefit young people school years 6 to 11, providing them with access to a wide range of opportunities and activities throughout the year.

The Friday Night Project (FNP), which is run by Hailsham Youth Service, supported by the Safer Wealden Partnership and funded by Hailsham Town Council, works in partnership with organisations such as Knockhatch, Hailsham Community College and Freedom Leisure to help create fun recreational activities for young people on Friday evenings and will continue to be a feature on their social events calendar during the early summer months.

A variety of activities have been planned, including outdoor activities at Knockhatch Adventure Park, ten-pin bowling at Freedom Leisure Centre and trampolining at Urban Jump, as well as campfire and bushcraft activities at Knockhatch (including campfire-building, whittling and marshmallow toasting) and a pizza night at the newly acquired Hailsham Youth Servicve building in Western Road (former Free Church premises).

"The Friday Night Project outings are organised to give young people new opportunities to achieve, and to reduce boredom," said Youth Service Manager Andy Joyes. "Young people are guaranteed to enjoy the variety of activities on offer which they can all get involved in."

Hailsham Youth Service

"Through organising such activities, young people are provided with opportunities to build confidence and develop a broad range of team-building skills that will help create a strong foundation for their future. I would encourage young people to take advantage of the outings that are available to them and get involved."

"FNP is a classic example of partnership in the community, and I’d like to thank my colleagues at Hailsham Youth Service, Knockhatch, Freedom Leisure and Hailsham Community College for all the support with these outings and events."

For further details, including bookings and programmes, contact Andy Joyes on 01323 841702. Alternatively, visit www.hailshamyouthservice.org for more information.

Town Clerk John Harrison commented: "Parents can be confident that Hailsham Youth Service provides a safe environment for our local young people, giving them opportunities to socialise and take part in various activities after school and on weekday evenings, including those activities which make up the Friday Night Project programme."