Easebourne war memorial to receive grant for repairs and conservation

The grant of £2,430 , supported by Historic England, will enable the memorial to be repaired and conserved in its centenary year.

Frances Moreton, director at War Memorials Trust, said: “War memorials are touchstones to our past. Preserving them maintains the link between those who have made the ultimate sacrifice and later generations who benefit from the freedoms for which they fought.

“War memorials also remind us of the full cost of war so we can hopefully learn the lessons which help us avoid conflict, and further loss, in future.

“War Memorials Trust is pleased to assist this project to improve the condition of the war memorial.

“If anyone knows of any other war memorials in need of help, please contact us or, if you believe in the importance of our work, support us as we are a charity so can only give further grants if we raise enough money.”

Those involved in the project come from a joint project team from St Mary’s Parish Church, Easebourne Parish Council and with support from the Cowdray Estate.

The work to be conducted will include repairs to stonework, repointing damaged areas with matching lime based mortar and a full clean to the memorial and the bronze plaques to remove biological growth and corrosion. Contributions to the costs of the project have also been received from the Cowdray Estate, Easebourne Parish Council and St Mary’s Parochial Church Council as well as the grant.