Beth Conway, nine, from East Preston, has had a kidney condition called C3 her whole life, which her mum said was made worse by Covid.

Beth became unwell a week before Christmas last year, and although she tested negative for Covid on a lateral flow, her mum, Amanda, said Beth had Covid symptoms including sickness and a high temperature.

Since January, Beth has been in and out of hospital due to her kidneys. On February 7, Beth was rushed to Evelina London Children’s Hospital from Worthing Hospital via ambulance, and on the same day she tested positive for Covid.

Two days later, her kidneys completely failed. She had a canula inserted and her dialysis began, which she is now on for nine hours during the night, seven days a week. Amanda said Covid killed Beth’s kidneys and made the severeness of her condition escalate.

Beth was discharged from hospital on March 8, and is due a kidney transplant in five to six months – Amanda is her donor.

Amanda said: “Beth’s condition meant we always knew that she’d have to have a kidney transplant at some point but we thought she’d be in her twenties when it happened. Now, we have to wait five to six months. We are looking at her transplant being before October this year.

“We always presumed that my husband Paul would be Beth’s kidney donor because she looks just like him so we’ve had our heads wrapped around the fact that he’d be the donor, but when we got home from hospital the Peritoneal dialysis (PD) unit came with us and the PD nurse stood in our kitchen and told me that I was the donor.

“On one hand, it is a lovely thing to be able to do and she keep saying ‘I’m going to have a little bit of you inside me mummy’ but then I’ve got the guilt thinking what if this doesn’t work, what if I can’t actually donate to her. It’s a two-sided thing. I am so happy I can help her but I am actually terrified that something might go wrong and is that my fault that her body rejects my kidneys. It is a bitter sweet feeling.”

The one thing Beth asked for was a big party to celebrate her birthday in August once she is better.

Amanda said: “We are hoping to use the function room in The Legion in East Preston and we are looking at the ultimate party package which includes a DJ, a magician, a ventriloquist and a foam machine.

“It would mean the world to her to have this party. She’s missed out on so much and she is going to miss out on so much, and for her to have those few hours with her friends would be lovely.

“It would mean everything to us as well. We are skint due to the travel to and from the hospitals and paying for fuel, congestion charge, food and everything else, it is just so expensive. We couldn’t afford to give her a party and she said when she was really poorly that she wanted a party for when she gets better. Beth also said that she wants to give any extra money to the Evelina Hospital.”

To donate towards Beth’s party, see her GoFundMe page.

