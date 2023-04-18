East Sussex family re-launch appeal for missing woman on her 60th birthday

The family of missing Newhaven woman has relaunched an appeal to mark her 60th birthday.

Fatima Mohamed-Ali was last seen by her husband at around 7:30am at their Newhaven home on Friday, 12th February 2016.

Since her disappearance, Fatima’s family has worked determinedly to keep search efforts for her alive, in the hopes that the grandmother and mother-of-three will be found safe and well.

Mohamed Mohamed-Ali, husband to Fatima, said: “For almost for two years I never left home, I never went to work. I lost almost 4 or 5st. I remember police coming to my home visiting to me telling to eat and look after myself. I’m waiting, I’m waiting that one day there will be a knock, either with good news or bad news.”

CCTV camera footage confirms that Fatima walked down Avis Road, about a fifteen-minute walk away from her home at Park Drive Close, at 7:58am.

At the time of her disappearance, Fatima was described as Indian, 5’ 2” with a slim build, brown eyes, and black shoulder-length hair, often worn in a ponytail.

CCTV footage shows her wearing black boots, a beige coat, and possibly a sari underneath.

After over a year without an update, on January 24, 2018, a potential sighting of Fatima was caught on CCTV.

Brighton and Hove Police released footage of a woman running for a bus in North Street, Brighton. The footage dates to Monday, August 7, 2017, 18 months after her disappearance.

Since this possible sighting, the case has seen no developments.

As five years approach with no major developments as to Fatima’s whereabouts, Mohamed remains heartbroken yet determined as ever to reunite with his beloved wife.

Mohamed said: “If you’ve seen Fatima or know where Fatima is - or if even Fatima is listening – on February 12, 2016, we lost a good wife, a mother and a grandmother. If anyone is out there, please help us.”