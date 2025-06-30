Visitors to a popular East Sussex beach have been warned to have a 'back-up plan' if they find long tailbacks and car parks are already full.

Roads have been jammed as people queue for limited parking at popular Camber Sands.

Faced with full car parks, some drivers have left vehicles in places which have caused problems.

A Rother District Council spokesperson said: "If you’re visiting Camber, please ensure access to gateways and driveways are clear.

Traffic at Camber Sands. Pic: Rother District Council

"Selfish parking can block access for emergency services, wheelchair/pushchair users and force pedestrians into the road.

"Visit another time if car parks are full."

They added: "Make sure you have a back-up plan if you arrive and it looks busy.

"There are lots of beautiful beaches along the coastline and green spaces to explore!"

Cllr Doug Oliver, leader of Rother District Council, warned: "Central car park at Camber will be closed from 7pm on Sunday (June 29) until 7pm on Wednesday, July 2, to allow sewer diversion work to take place as part of the Camber Welcome Centre development.

"Parking will still be available at the Old Lydd Road, and Camber Western car parks during this time."