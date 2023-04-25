Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
13 hours ago Facebook down for hundreds of users across UK
14 hours ago Primark launches online delivery service for more UK stores
14 hours ago Sainsbury’s cuts cost of more items for Nectar customers
16 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
16 hours ago How to keep children safe online amidst growing online sexual abuse

East Sussex residents tired of controversial scaffolding's slow removal

Residents in Seaford have expressed their frustration at the slow removal of the Talland Parade scaffolding.

By Frankie Elliott
Published 25th Apr 2023, 16:06 BST

The controversial scaffolding in the town centre started to come down in March – eleven years after it was first erected – following numerous complaints from residents, councillors and politicians.

Six weeks later, the structure still largely remains visible, leading many locals to questions whether it would ever be taken down.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Many residents claiming workers have not returned to site since first being spotted on March 14.

Most Popular
The council claim every attempt to take the scaffolding down to date has been blocked by ‘legislative loopholes’ and ‘hollow promises’.The council claim every attempt to take the scaffolding down to date has been blocked by ‘legislative loopholes’ and ‘hollow promises’.
The council claim every attempt to take the scaffolding down to date has been blocked by ‘legislative loopholes’ and ‘hollow promises’.

One person edited a photo of the scaffolding to be in black and white, posting it as a joke on Facebook with the caption: “Found this old picture of Seaford about 70 years ago I’m told.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Lewes District Council is taking Vision Properties, the owners of the scaffolding, to high court.

The council claim every attempt to take it down to date has been blocked by ‘legislative loopholes’ and ‘hollow promises’.

A spokesperson for the council told SussexWorld the removal of the scaffolding was a complex job, but claimed nothing had changed in regard to its court action.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
One person edited a photo of the scaffolding to be in black and white, posting it as a joke on Facebook with the caption: “Found this old picture of Seaford about 70 years ago I’m told.” (Credit: Mark Budd)One person edited a photo of the scaffolding to be in black and white, posting it as a joke on Facebook with the caption: “Found this old picture of Seaford about 70 years ago I’m told.” (Credit: Mark Budd)
One person edited a photo of the scaffolding to be in black and white, posting it as a joke on Facebook with the caption: “Found this old picture of Seaford about 70 years ago I’m told.” (Credit: Mark Budd)

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Children can make their own coronation crown at Sussex farm attraction

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

East Sussex man inspired by two friends to run London Marathon for brain tumour cure

More than 1,500 East Sussex pupils suspended in spring term last year

Maria Caulfield, MP for Seaford, said: “They have started taking it down. There is considerable work to be done to the roof of the building before the rest can be taken done but it is why enforcement action hasn't been rescinded until the work is completed.”

Ms Caulfield has previously been accused of ‘desperate electioneering’ after claiming to have been responsible for the removal of the Talland Parade scaffolding, when it was in fact district councillors who took the legal action against the scaffolding owners.

Related topics:ResidentsSeafordLewes District CouncilFacebook