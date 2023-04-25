East Sussex residents tired of controversial scaffolding's slow removal

Residents in Seaford have expressed their frustration at the slow removal of the Talland Parade scaffolding.

The controversial scaffolding in the town centre started to come down in March – eleven years after it was first erected – following numerous complaints from residents, councillors and politicians.

Six weeks later, the structure still largely remains visible, leading many locals to questions whether it would ever be taken down.

Many residents claiming workers have not returned to site since first being spotted on March 14.

The council claim every attempt to take the scaffolding down to date has been blocked by ‘legislative loopholes’ and ‘hollow promises’.

One person edited a photo of the scaffolding to be in black and white, posting it as a joke on Facebook with the caption: “Found this old picture of Seaford about 70 years ago I’m told.”

The Lewes District Council is taking Vision Properties, the owners of the scaffolding, to high court.

A spokesperson for the council told SussexWorld the removal of the scaffolding was a complex job, but claimed nothing had changed in regard to its court action.

Maria Caulfield, MP for Seaford, said: “They have started taking it down. There is considerable work to be done to the roof of the building before the rest can be taken done but it is why enforcement action hasn't been rescinded until the work is completed.”