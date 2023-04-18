East Sussex residents given more time to have their say on plans for 700 new homes

The consultation period for plans to build a new community of 700 homes and mixed-use development space in Lewes has been extended.

Human Nature (Lewes) Ltd submitted a planning application to the South Downs National Park Authority for the redevelopment of the North Street Industrial Estate and Springman House, in North Street, Lewes.

The statutory consultation period has now been extended from 21 April to 26 May.

A spokesperson for the developer said: “The Friends of Lewes and other local groups asked the Park for the consultation period to be extended given the size and complexity of the application. This is a very common procedure, and is entirely the decision of the planning authority.”

One element of the consultation relates to proposals for full planning permission to demolish existing buildings, construct flood defences, highways improvements, and the construction of buildings, of up to five storeys, to provide 44 dwellings.

Outline planning permission is also being sought for further phases that would include buildings of up to six storeys comprising 656 dwellings, as well as up to 3,279m2 business, employment and flexible workspace.

The outline plans propose new parking provisions focusing on a mobility hub off The Causeway, highway improvements; including a realignment of North Street and Phoenix Place, a recycling and re-use centre, and construction of a new footbridge over the River Ouse and a riverside pedestrian walkway.

Kelly Porter, Major Projects Lead, said: “This is a major planning application for Lewes and it’s important everyone has the opportunity to have their say.

“The extension gives the public and all interested parties an additional five weeks to submit comments on these plans via our public access system.

“It’s really important that people comment on the application via the National Park Authority’s public access system, rather than via online petitions, other websites or comments on social media as there’s no guarantee we will receive their comments.”

It is hoped a decision will be made on the proposals by the autumn.