Developer You Are Home has bought the buildings of the old auction rooms, next to Garden Street and Southover Road in Lewes, and are preparing new design-led proposals for homes.
There is currently planning permission on the site for ten homes, granted by the Planning Inspectorate as a result of an appeal by the previous owner developers.
Tom Hamilton-Hird, head of sales and marketing at You Are Home, said: “This is an important site in Lewes and our focus is to create a carbon net zero development including lovely homes which fit well into the beautiful vernacular of Lewes and this site.”
The company said its design team has reviewed local feedback on the previous designs and is now creating detailed design proposals for submission to the South Downs National Park Authority planning department in the Spring.