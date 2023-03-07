Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

East Sussex town sees plans to turn auction rooms into 10 new homes

Plans are being prepared for the old auction rooms in Lewes to be turned into ten homes, after a local property development company bought the site.

By Frankie Elliott
2 hours ago
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 5:31pm
Developer You Are Home has bought the buildings of the old auction rooms, next to Garden Street and Southover Road in Lewes, and are preparing new design-led proposals for homes.
Developer You Are Home has bought the buildings of the old auction rooms, next to Garden Street and Southover Road in Lewes, and are preparing new design-led proposals for homes.
Developer You Are Home has bought the buildings of the old auction rooms, next to Garden Street and Southover Road in Lewes, and are preparing new design-led proposals for homes.

Developer You Are Home has bought the buildings of the old auction rooms, next to Garden Street and Southover Road in Lewes, and are preparing new design-led proposals for homes.

There is currently planning permission on the site for ten homes, granted by the Planning Inspectorate as a result of an appeal by the previous owner developers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Most Popular

Homes and commercial buildings at former Ringmer chicken farm approved by inspector

Here is everything you need to know about the yellow snow warning

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Call for improvements to 'inadequate' pedestrian crossings in Peacehaven

Tom Hamilton-Hird, head of sales and marketing at You Are Home, said: “This is an important site in Lewes and our focus is to create a carbon net zero development including lovely homes which fit well into the beautiful vernacular of Lewes and this site.”

The company said its design team has reviewed local feedback on the previous designs and is now creating detailed design proposals for submission to the South Downs National Park Authority planning department in the Spring.

RingmerPeacehaven