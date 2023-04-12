A disabled man and his partner ‘cannot take’ living in a Lewes property that is unsuitable for a wheelchair user.

Carl Murphy is full-time wheelchair user who can't get through the doors of his Churchill Road property, use the bathroom, or access the one-room bungalow through the front door.

Sharon Lawrence, CEO of Assistance Dog Council and advocate for Carl and his partner Tony Sandilands, said: “The couple were promised ramps six months ago which never arrived. There is a bath but not a wet room, every door is narrow and the hall to too narrow with no manoeuvring space.

“Carl still has access issues via patio doors because he can’t the front door, it's too small to fit his wheelchair, and he can't turn in the hall or get into any rooms except via the patio doors and use only that room.”

The property also has issues with black mould, which Carl claims has just been painted over, leaving him to suffer with chest problems.

The 52-year-old told SussexWorld he is “out of options” as the council continually try to renovate his flat at a slow pace, rather then moving him and Tony to a new place.

Carl said: "Lewes District Council think it is okay to leave you in an unsuitable flat, but they then fit a wet room that I can't get to and a wrongly fitted disabled kitchen that I can’t get too either.

"It’s a joke all the property is unsuitable for wheelchair users but Lewes Council dump you in them anyway.”

The pair feel they need to move into a new two bedroom property that will accommodate Carl’s wheelchair, have a room for a carer and a space for Tony to rest.

Sharon explained: "Carl and Tony cannot take it anymore; they are beyond stressed, as all the council's promises have been broken. I was told the council would not put a wet room in as they need to move because the property is unsuitable for a full-time wheelchair user.

"But now the council officers say they will change the bathroom at great expense to council taxpayers. This is a blatant waste of money; they need a two-bed bungalow that will accommodate Carl's wheelchair, have a room for a carer and a space for Tony to rest, and they are both washed out now with frustration.

"Housing is wasting their time trying to accommodate their needs in a property that doesn't meet their needs because it is too small and doesn't accommodate a wheelchair. They are trying to get a square peg in a small round hole.”

A Lewes District Council spokesperson said it looking for a suitable property for Carl and Tony, but claimed there was a high demand for specially adapted homes and only a limited number available in the district.

The spokesperson said: “In the short-term to help Mr Murphy make better use of his current home, a referral has been made for ramps to be installed and a level access shower.

