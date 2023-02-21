East Sussex residents accuse housing developer of making village roads a 'serious driving hazard'

Village roads in East Hoathly are now serious driving hazards due to the speed of contractors' vehicles and mud they dump after using the wrong access to a building site.

Campaigners for East Hoathly group Village Concerns say contractors Redrow Homes are accessing the former Hesmonds Stud land via the entrance to Waldron Road which goes against a management plan they set out themselves.

A spokesperson said: "Mud on the carriageway has been made worse by the weather and we warn all residents to take care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There should not be mud on the road; they should not be using the WaldronRoad entrance but instead should have built their own site entrance of the London Road and should be using the same route to clear the site and take debris away.

The scheme - which will significantly increase the size of the 400-home village - had proven to be deeply unpopular with local residents

"To add insult to injury it is now confirmed that last Thursday's unexpected power outage caused by damage to a UK Power Networks cable was caused by a contractor working for the developer."

In January, Wealden District Council granted planning consent to leading housebuilder Redrow to transform a 12-acre site into ‘Paddock Green’ – compromising of 133 homes for private sale and a remaining 72 homes earmarked as affordable homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The news was not taken well on a community Facebook group, with numerous people commenting their concerns regarding the overwhelming of local services and the destruction of green spaces in the area.

Village Concerns, an action group set up in 2016 for the Parish of East Hoathly and Halland, say more than 1200 hundred objections have been submitted regarding Redrow’s planning proposals in the last six years.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Villagers reported the latest breaches to ESCC highways and the Health and Safety Executive as they say there could have been a fatality.

They also say tractors clearing the site using Hollow Lane as a route to remove debris are travelling at a great speed up a single-track road frequented by many pedestrians and horse riders.

The council has urged villagers to report these problems directly to Wealden District Council using the application number: WD/2022/0341/MAJ and the postcode BN8 6QH

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad