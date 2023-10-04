East Sussex residents fear road will be turned into a 'min theme park'

Residents in Seaford have expressed concerns about a seaside road being turned into a climate change educational beach garden, fearing the area will become a ‘mini theme park’.

The Ouse Valley Climate Action group have proposed using the Cliff Gardens site as an educational centre for raising awareness of the coastal environment's impact on local plants and animals, as well as the coastal location’s exposure to the effects of climate change.

A number of residents in the town fear the proposed garden would turn this peaceful road into a Disneyland filled with noisy children.

One local took to Facebook and wrote: “So which would you prefer? The attractive, peaceful old road with just the sound of the sea and the gulls overhead, an oasis of tranquility and so much part of Seaford or the Disneyland by the Sea/garden centre attracting coach loads of noisy children excited at the thought of looking at appropriate signage and cultivated flowers in rusting steel containers and mothers with screaming babies and toddlers sitting on the Disney seating and clambering over Treasure Island and yet more fish inspired sculptures? Which is it? Send in your objections now before it is too late.”

At present, Cliff Gardens is an unmade private street suffering from a large number of potholes and containing a national cycle route. [Credit: Google Maps]

Karen Hardy, Another Seaford resident, commented on the planning application: “Leave this quiet unmade road alone. It needs nothing more. There is no need nor point in turning it into some kind of mini theme park. It is a peaceful refuge for indigenous plant life, insects, and yes, numerous foxes and seabirds. If there is money to be spent, then spend it on necessities such as seafront toilets.”

The plans for the road were validated by Lewes District Council in February this year.

At present, Cliff Gardens is an unmade private street suffering from a large number of potholes and containing a national cycle route.

The Ouse Valley Climate Action believe the creation of the new surfaced footpath and surfacing of the route of the C2 National Cycleway will encourage more walkers and cyclists to the area.

Mary Butt, a Seaford local, wrote on the planning application: “The unmade road is currently an eyesore, full of potholes and mud in wet weather. The proposed change to a garden would add an attractive amenity at the eastern end of the town to complement the nearby, very popular Splash Point development which has the same designers.

“The garden will be an additional attraction for the visitors and tourists who increasingly visit the eastern end of the town and create a more attractive approach for the many ramblers and walkers who visit Seaford Head every year."

Residents can continue to comment on the current proposals on the Lewes District Council’s planning portal until October 11.