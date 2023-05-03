East Sussex residents who are 'old and vulnerable' unable to get their Covid-19 booster due to lack of local centres

Seaford residents who are ‘old and vulnerable’ are unable to get their spring Covid-19 booster due a lack of local vaccination centres, an East Sussex County councillor has said.

Councillor Carolyn Lambert told SussexWorld that these people cannot travel to vaccination centres which are offered to them in Eastbourne, Brighton, Hove and Haywards Heath for their jabs.

She said: “This was abundantly clear during the pandemic when I called on the government and the MP to set up a local centre. It is more than disappointing that the Conservative government have once again not bothered to make any provision for these residents, some of whom are caring for frail partners who cannot be left and who therefore need home vaccinations.

"I simply cannot understand why the biggest town in Lewes District is once again being let down not just by the government but by the MP who is apparently perfectly content with the provision on offer.

“There needs to be alternative local provision either by the surgeries or by the local pharmacies so that residents get the service they both need and deserve. Life is hard enough for some people without this added pressure and worry.”

People aged 75 years and older, residents in care homes for older people, and those aged 5 years and over with a weakened immune system will be offered a booster of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine this spring.

Seaford MP Maria Caulfield highlighted that Cameron’s Pharmacy is providing vaccinations in the town and says the current spring programme is a much smaller one then any previous vaccine rollouts.

Ms Caulfield said: “The GPs in Seaford need to focus on seeing patients for their routine care and if only the Lib Dem run council had not scrapped their brand new medical centre plans, perhaps the GPs would have now the space to see both their patients band run an additional vaccination service for the town.

“Meanwhile myself and Cllr Sam Adeniji are helping the local practices expand their premises so they can see residents in Seaford more easily.”