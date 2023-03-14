Edit Account-Sign Out
East Sussex road repairs cause 'chaos' for morning commuters

The delayed re-opening of the A26 towards Ringmer caused a significant amount of disruption and “unnecessary congestion” for drivers using the route.

By Frankie Elliott
Published 14th Mar 2023, 17:01 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 17:15 GMT

The section of the A26 and the B2192 Lewes Road was meant to re-open at 5am this morning (March 14), after East Sussex Highways carried out overnight repairs on the road, but was not re-opened until at least 7am.

Maria Caufield, Conservative MP for Lewes, said the delayed re-opening caused a “huge amount of chaos” and has asked the Highways to investigate what happened.

Ms Caulfield told SussexWorld: “I am pleased that resurfacing work is taking place as residents are keen to see road repairs happen, but it is important that road closures do stick to the times advertised, so drivers can plan their routes and avoid unnecessary congestion.

"This particular delay caused a significant amount of disruption and I have flagged this with the Highways team to avoid a repetition.”

East Sussex Highways began carrying out carriageway resurfacing, patching and joint repair works on the A26 Malling Street/Malling Down from Cuilfail Roundabout to Earwig Corner last night (March 13).

This section of the A26 and the B2192 Lewes Road will be closed from 8pm to 5am each night until Monday, April 3.

A East Sussex County Council spokesperson apologised for the late opening, blaming the delays on the late delivery of tarmac and heavier rainfall then expected.

The council spokesperson said: “We are sorry for the late opening of the A26 in Lewes this morning following the overnight roadworks.

"Unfortunately, there were delays to the tarmac delivery due to a breakdown at the manufacturers and last night’s heavier than expected rainfall had a significant impact on the roadworks schedule.

“This, and the requirement to complete the works as the road had been excavated in preparation for resurfacing and could not be opened safely otherwise, meant the road was reopened later than planned. We apologise for the delay and any inconvenience caused.”

Whilst the road is closed overnight, there is an A26 diversion via the A26, A22, A272, A275, A27 Lewes Bypass, A26 Southerham Road and vice versa.

Similarly, the B2192 diversion runs via the B2192, A22, A272, A275, A27 Lewes Bypass, A26 Southerham Road and vice versa

Ringmer