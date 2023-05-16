East Sussex roads to see 'essential' resurfacing work carried out on two roundabouts

The A27 near Lewes will see essential work carried out this evening to resurface the roads between the Southerham and Beddingham roundabouts.

The East Sussex Highways will start this evening (May 16) and finish on the morning of Saturday, May 20 after residents complained about the ‘terrible state’ of the two roundabouts.

James McCleary, Lewes District Council leader, wrote on Facebook: “Lots of us have noticed the terrible state that the Beddingham Roundabout has got into lately. The eastbound approach on the A27 is particularly bad. The roundabout is the responsibility of National Highways (part of the government) rather than East Sussex County Council.

"National Highways have confirmed that they will be carrying out overnight resurfacing with an expected start date of May 16.”

The A27 eastbound between the Southerham roundabout to Beddingham roundabout and westbound from Drusilla’s roundabout to Beddingham roundabout will be closed between 8pm and 5am each night.

Workers will also be closing a lane on the westbound carriageway between the Southerham and Beddingham roundabouts overnight while carry out this work. One lane will remain open.

If the Highways are unable to complete the work as planned, they will continue from Monday 22 May, closing the roads for up to three nights.

A fully signed diversion will be available in both directions via the A26, A22, A27 Polegate.

Any freight leaving the Port of Newhaven wishing to join the A27 eastbound towards Polegate and will be diverted via A259, A2270 to join the A27 at Polegate.