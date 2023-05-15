Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Holly Willoughby 'visibly uncomfortable' for Phillip Schofield return
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Shein announces plans to open 30 new pop-up stores - all we know
M25 traffic brought to a standstill after child ‘falls out of car’

Peacehaven Co-operative to continue operating until early 2024

The Co-operative will continue to operate as usual at the Meridian Centre until early next year, when the site will be re-developed by Morrisons.

By Izzi Vaughan
Published 15th May 2023, 16:36 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 16:38 BST

The current site will be replaced with a Morrisons superstore, 10 smaller retail units and a new library space. Council planning officers say the scheme will create around 390 full time equivalent jobs and improve the current site.

A Co-operative spokesperson said: “After careful consideration, Co-op took the decision to sell its interests in the centre. Co-op’s food store is continuing to serve the community from the Centre until early 2024, which formed part of the agreement reached at the time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Colleagues have been informed, and are being fully supported. Co-op remains committed to serving the area, and operates a number of stores nearby including in South Coast Road, Peacehaven.”

Most Popular
Morrisons redevelopment of the Meridian Centre in PeacehavenMorrisons redevelopment of the Meridian Centre in Peacehaven
Morrisons redevelopment of the Meridian Centre in Peacehaven
Read More
Peacehaven library faces cut back following Morrisons development approval

Peacehaven county councillor Chris Collier said: “The Morrisons development offers a great opportunity for Peacehaven. This valuable infrastructure is vital to the regeneration of our town centre and it’s vital that we keep having positive conversations with the developer as the plan moves forward."

While the Morrisons proposals have seen a significant amount of public support (including from Peacehaven Town Council), there have been some objections from local residents.

Concerns include the size of the new library, as the 302sqm unit proposed would be a third of the size of the current facility. East Sussex County Council says it had been looking to downsize the library to “smaller, more cost effective premises” since 2018. Other concerns include the loss of the shopping facility during construction and the potential for increased traffic in the area.

The Meridian Centre, PeacehavenThe Meridian Centre, Peacehaven
The Meridian Centre, Peacehaven

READ THIS:

Redevelopment of Meridian Centre in Peacehaven including new Morrisons and town square approved

The coastal strip left with no defences from worsening erosion

New Peacehaven Community Hub from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund

Related topics:MorrisonsPeacehavenEast Sussex County CouncilChris CollierCo-Op