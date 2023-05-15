The Co-operative will continue to operate as usual at the Meridian Centre until early next year, when the site will be re-developed by Morrisons.

The current site will be replaced with a Morrisons superstore, 10 smaller retail units and a new library space. Council planning officers say the scheme will create around 390 full time equivalent jobs and improve the current site.

A Co-operative spokesperson said: “After careful consideration, Co-op took the decision to sell its interests in the centre. Co-op’s food store is continuing to serve the community from the Centre until early 2024, which formed part of the agreement reached at the time.

“Colleagues have been informed, and are being fully supported. Co-op remains committed to serving the area, and operates a number of stores nearby including in South Coast Road, Peacehaven.”

Peacehaven county councillor Chris Collier said: “The Morrisons development offers a great opportunity for Peacehaven. This valuable infrastructure is vital to the regeneration of our town centre and it’s vital that we keep having positive conversations with the developer as the plan moves forward."

While the Morrisons proposals have seen a significant amount of public support (including from Peacehaven Town Council), there have been some objections from local residents.

Concerns include the size of the new library, as the 302sqm unit proposed would be a third of the size of the current facility. East Sussex County Council says it had been looking to downsize the library to “smaller, more cost effective premises” since 2018. Other concerns include the loss of the shopping facility during construction and the potential for increased traffic in the area.

