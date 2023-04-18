Edit Account-Sign Out
East Sussex school championed by Piers Morgan as it celebrates milestone anniversary

Piers Morgan has wished his former East Sussex primary school a ‘fantastic’ 150th anniversary as it prepares to raise money through the annual village Garden Trail.

By Frankie Elliott
Published 18th Apr 2023, 10:37 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 10:57 BST

Fletching C.E. School is celebrating the landmark achievement with pupils and staff, having been saved from closure back in 2019 after a hard fought local campaign.

Former pupil and celebrity Piers Morgan said: “I had a great time as a young boy at Fletching Primary School, when my parents ran the Griffin Inn, and remember with great fondness what a hugely important part of local village life the school represented.

"It’s amazing to think it’s now celebrating its 150th anniversary, though to be clear, I wasn’t there at the start! I wish everyone the best of luck for a fantastically successful anniversary and in particular with the very popular Garden Trail which is such a great idea.”

Piers Morgan has wished his former East Sussex primary school a ‘fantastic’ 150th anniversaryPiers Morgan has wished his former East Sussex primary school a ‘fantastic’ 150th anniversary
The school avoid closure through money raised from the Fletching Garden Trail. Each year, the picturesque village opens its gardens to visitors, including everything from Victorian to cottage green spaces.

One of the gardens included in the trail is Clinton Lodge, which is a part of the National Garden Scheme, boasting six acres of planting and architectural surprises.

Every single penny raised from the Garden Trail goes to support the school, acting as funding for play equipment or access to the forest school at Sheffield Park.

This year’s trail takes place on Sunday, July 2, from 11am until 5pm. Tickets are available on the day at Fletching C.E School gates.

