Another 2,000 new homes could be built on a farm close to Uckfield if developers have their way.

In February, clerks to neighbouring parish councils received a letter from Hannah Anderson-Jones on behalf of Fairfax Properties of Buncton Lane, Bolney near Haywards Heath.

The letter states Fairfax seeks to bring forward new proposals to develop land at Owlsbury Farm, west of the A22. It describes a 'strategic, sustainable new neighbourhood with up to 2,000 homes and new community infrastructure including sports facilities, a school, shops, a community venue and employment space.'

It goes on to describe this as 'the first step in the process of delivering this mixed-use development' as Wealden District Council (WDC) is drawing up its new Local Plan.

Developers describe substantial open green spaces, an integrated cycle and pedestrian network and protection of biodiversity.

The vision is for a new and integrated neighbourhood for Uckfield which 'will make a vital contribution towards meeting local housing needs.'

Recipients are invited to meet the development team.

County councillor for Maresfield and Buxted and District council member for Danehill and Fletching Roy Galley said: "I had heard about the Owlsbury Farm development. It is not an application. The promoters have spoken to me and spoken to two parish councils. My response was to fight this every inch of the way.

"This scheme would extend Uckfield outwards and could destroy and town as we know it."

Nick Daines of the CPRE Sussex (Campaign to Protect Rural England) hit out at what he describes as 'the continual assault on our precious countryside - bad news for all in the Uckfield area plus those who will be impacted by additional congestion on our inadequate road system.'

He went on: "CPRE Sussex supports sustainable housing which meets a genuine local need." He cites existing applications and continues: "To make matters worse, an application for 2,000 homes at Owlsbury Farm is under preparation."

A WDC spokesperson said the land was submitted as a potential development option into the Call for Sites (also known as the SHEELA (strategic housing and economic land availability assessment.)

"Government requires us to collate this as in part it enables certainty around deliverability of allocation in any local plan. The council has been assessing that submission, along with other land submitted to the SHEELA. That work has not yet been published as it's key to the new Local Plan."

Fairfax Properties have been asked for a comment.