Lewes District Council are hoping to bring to an end the Talland Parade scaffolding saga, after lodging a public nuisance claim with the High Court.

Both councils are seeking a final injunction that would require the scaffolding to be removed without delay.

Conservative MP Maria Caulfield has submitted evidence, which what she says highlights the harm that is being done to local businesses and residents

Councillor James MacCleary, leader of Lewes District Council, said: “After years of hard work, I now hope that the High Court will reward the patience of residents in Seaford and bring an overdue end to this most unfortunate saga.

“The owner of the building has badly misjudged the resolve of this council and local people to finally see the back of their eyesore scaffolding.”

The scaffolding at Talland Parade has been in Seaford for over six years and the district council claim every attempt to take it down to date has been blocked by ‘legislative loopholes’ and ‘hollow promises’.

The council say this action is the result of an ‘exhaustive process’, in which it has examined every legal avenue to address this nuisance, going as far as to involve advice from a barrister specialising in this type of dispute.

Councillor Zoe Nicholson, deputy leader of Lewes District Council, said: “The owner has acted with a total disregard for the interests of businesses and shops in the vicinity of Talland Parade and used legal loopholes to frustrate every effort to get the scaffolding taken down, but not anymore.

“Our claim against them is now with the High Court and we hope that a trial date will be confirmed soon.”

The council believes it has a good case based on the unreasonable duration of the development works at Talland Parade and the adverse impact on Seaford residents and others.

Councillor Stephen Gauntlett, Cabinet Member for Planning, said: “This latest development is good news, but I won’t rest until the wretched scaffolding is dismantled.

“Above all at this time, I want to thank Seaford Residents’ Voice, Seaford Town Council and all others who have provided invaluable evidence in support of the council’s claim and I would also thank our legal team for their colossal effort to get us to this point.”

As part of the case, Conservative MP Maria Caulfield has submitted evidence, which what she says highlights the harm that is being done to local businesses and residents as a result of the scaffolding.

Ms Caulfield said: “I have given evidence to the East Sussex County Council legal team who have submitted it as part of the case. They have suspended the licence for the scaffolding and are awaiting a court date for enforcement action.

