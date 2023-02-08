East Sussex town hosts launch of Green Party campaign for 2023 local elections

Caroline Lucas visited Seaford to launch the Green Party’s campaign for the 2023 Lewes District Council elections.

The former party leader visited the east Sussex town ahead of the council elections in May this year and heard first-hand about untreated sewage discharges by Southern Water into local rivers and seas.

Caroline Lucas, Green Party MP for Brighton Pavilion, said “It was fantastic to see such a big turnout at the event, and the energy and commitment towards making the local Green Party the largest party on Lewes District Council.”

“I also visited Seaford beach, where there have been shocking levels of raw sewage discharge hitting national headlines. Local Greens have already done so much work on ensuring cleaner water, including making the council the first in the UK to hold a water company to account on sewage discharge from new developments.

"The local elections are a vital opportunity to elect more Green councillors, and deliver the change our communities and climate need over the next decade.”

Mrs Lucas was leader of the Green Party from 2008 to 2012 and has been MP for the Brighton Pavilion constituency since 2010.

The Lewes District Green Party currently has two county councillors, eight District councillors (in control of Lewes District Council as part of an alliance) and a number of town and parish councillors.

