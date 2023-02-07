East Sussex village welcome government refusal of ‘controversial’  housing development on green field site

Green Party councillors in Ringmer are celebrating after a government inspector decided to uphold Lewes District Council’s planning committee’s decision to refuse a controversial housing development.

Bedford Park Developments twice saw their proposals for 68 homes on agricultural land south of Lewes Road and Laughton Road, also known as Rangers Farm, rejected by the council in December 2021 and April 2022.

Following an appeal by the developer, the inspector agreed that the development would have had a negative impact on the 'green gap' between the Broyle and Ringmer.

Emily O’Brien, Green Party councillor for Ringmer, said: “I am delighted that the land south of Lewes and Laughton Road housing development, twice rejected in different forms by Lewes District Councillors at planning committee, has not been overturned at appeal and that the Government Planning Inspector has upheld our local decision.

"As ever, I’d like to thank all the amazing Ringmer residents who objected, and local campaign group Ringmer Against Greenfield Exploitation for all their work.”

In November, Ringmer residents and councillors were furious that a government planning inspector gave the green light to plans for up to 100 homes and a sports facilities on land at Broyle Gate Farm.

Many in the village feared the inspector would again overrule the council’s decision and allow for the development to go ahead, after the developer revised the application from 97 houses and a community facility, to 67 new homes in the second application.

However, the inspector agreed with the council that the current proposal, in combination with the approved scheme at Broyle Gate Farm, would harmfully lead to the loss of the important area which contributes to the rural settings of Ringmer and Broyle Side.

Councillor Johnny Denis said “The inspector agreed that development would have wrecked the 'green gap' between the Broyle and Ringmer, especially with the Croudace [Broyle Gate Farm] development alongside, and would also have damaged views from footpaths and the South Downs National Park.

“I am so glad that local views have, for once, been respected.”

The council’s objections to the proposal focused mainly around the effect of the development on the character and appearance of the area and surrounding countryside, including the South Downs National Park.

The proposed site comprised an area of largely undeveloped land, located to the south of Lewes Road and Laughton Road, acting within the proximity of the settlement boundaries of Ringmer and Broyle Side.

The inspector agreed that the site fell within and contributed the setting of the National Park, as well as maintaining a degree of separation between Ringmer and Broyle Side and forming part of expansive views from the scarp foothills and open downs across the Low Weald.

The council also felt the development would have a negative effect on the settings of heritage assets, including the Grade II listed building known as Ringmer Kennels, that would have been surrounded by a three metre acoustic fence.